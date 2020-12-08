Sick of your pajamas yet? Does your home seem smaller than it did nine months ago? Is the grocery shopping the new highlight of your week? (It’s your chance to get out of your penguin pj’s after all.)
Yep, stuck at home again … or still, if you’re particularly unlucky.
The upside is that you’ve got time to linger over breakfast. Have you been basking in home baked brunches? Have you been honing your hollandaise? Here’s another breakfast boon for your requisitely reposed repertoire.
This lemon ricotta spread is deceptively simple (unlike that devilish hollandaise!) yet elegantly uplifting in flavor. Dollop it on tiny toast rounds for your next holiday soirée (that you can’t have) or simply slather on thick slabs of sourdough and pair with coffee. In your face, COVID! This is my morning!
Ingredients
1 cup whole milk ricotta
1½ tbsp cream or half-n-half
¼ tsp salt
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp lemon juice
cracked black pepper
honey
Directions
Whisk together in a medium bowl the ricotta, cream, lemon zest and juice. Spread over any bread of your choosing. Try a lightly toasted sourdough or brioche. Drizzle generously with honey. Anoint with freshly cracked black pepper.
