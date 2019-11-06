The Allstate Foundation recently awarded a $24,000 grant to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation. This is the Allstate Foundation’s seventh consecutive grant, amounting to more than $150,000 in wildfire mitigation resources for Colorado Springs residents.
Grant funding will be used to reduce wildfire risk by providing a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $500, for residential cost shares for wildfire mitigation work around 30 homes located in the Erindale, Pinecliff, Pulpit Rock and University Park neighborhoods. These neighborhoods were selected based on their location within Colorado Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Wildfire mitigation work consists of removal of dead fuels, thinning of existing fuels and removal of volatile fuels within 30 feet of the home, while selecting for fire resistant plant species.
The CSFD presented specific details regarding the grant process for the of Erindale, Pulpit Rock and University Park neighborhoods at a meeting last week. An additional meeting for the Pinecliff neighborhood will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 at Fire Station 18, 6380 Hadler View, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.