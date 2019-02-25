Those lucky enough to witness the state high school wrestling championships at the Pepsi Center over the weekend certainly saw the sport at its finest.
Just qualifying for the annual event is an accomplishment in itself; only the top 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes from 2A to 5A make it.
Then to be among the “Parade of Champions” procession that precedes the championship bouts means a wrestler certainly has ascended to the elite level. Legends are made in that one last match.
Patrick Allis, a senior at Discovery Canyon, and Nathan Johns of The Classical Academy, ended their careers on top, standing tall on the podium after victories in the 4A bout at 126 pounds and 182-pound title in 3A, respectively.
But in those 12 combined minutes of wrestling, spectators saw only a mere blip of the essence of wrestling. Sure, they saw the speed, technique and skill to defeat their opponents.
To get to that point, however, the best wrestlers must dedicate themselves to a sport, and those endeavors are mostly unseen — in empty rooms, on late-night runs to drop a fraction of a pound to make weight or serving as a practice partner.
“I think a wrestler needs 300 matches to begin to perfect their craft,” TCA coach Sean Collins said. “It truly is a journey, a marathon. Nobody jumps up one day and runs 26.1 miles. You progress and you grow. We want our guys to love wrestling more than they love winning. You can’t guarantee wins and losses, but can control work ethic, attitude and discipline.”
While Allis and Johns — who both won state titles in 2018 as well — went out on top, they were far from the only athletes representing District 20 schools to earn recognition at the recently completed event.
In 5A, Pine Creek had three wrestlers who cracked the top six. Zachery Vannaman and Draygan Colonese won their third-place matches at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, while Brayden Roman claimed sixth place.
Those efforts helped the Eagles to a ninth-place finish in the team standings.
4A produced the brother tandem of senior Brady (third at 182 pounds) and sophomore Bailey (fourth at 138) Badwound, while Allis’ teammate Dylan Ruane took sixth at 145 pounds.
TCA senior Liam Young earned his spot on the podium with a sixth-place finish at 160 pounds in the 3A ranks.
And those performances didn’t just happen.
“It’s about what people don’t see,” Collins said. “It’s the sweat, long hours and late nights. It’s putting on layers on a run to make weight and all the other sacrifices that go into it. They have to have that inner discipline and belief understanding they’ve done everything they could to be prepared. To me, when they do that, they’re champions, regardless of the final outcome.”