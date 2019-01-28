The theme of the evening, “Sparkles n’ Ice,” was appropriate for the Jan. 13 evening occasion: it was frosty cold outside the International Hall at the Broadmoor Hotel, but inside the 19 delegates were sparkling in their matching fringed dresses waiting for the opening processional to begin.
This was the first year for the United States of America’s Miss Colorado State Pageant (USA Miss CO), and the air was humming with energy and excitement.
Pageant Executive Director Amber Turner explained the uniqueness of the pageant: “I would love to change the narrative around pageants. (The delegates) make a difference in their communities. These are strong women and we need to celebrate who they are and more often. I like the fact that we’re celebrating women who represent the state of Colorado.”
The pageant’s motto is: “EMPOWER Women, INSPIRE others, and UPLIFT everyone.”
Turner reached out to influential women involved in their communities to become pageant delegates. Every delegate has a charity of choice they represent and support. Some delegates have suffered personal losses; for example deaths in their families, suicidal ideation, addiction and abuse issues, and growing up in the foster care system.
“I’m so grateful; I’m a survivor of domestic abuse,” said Nikki Marvin, Ms. El Paso County. “I lived in the TESSA safe house for a year. They took me in and helped me start over with nothing. (Participating in the pageant) is my reward to myself.”
Marvin’s enthusiasm and open demeanor rewarded her with the delegate-chosen Miss Congeniality Award.
“This pageant is all about second chances,” said Sylvia Waller, Mrs. Aurora. “I’m a makeup artist and esthetician. I am always helping women to embrace their natural beauty and lifting them up.”
Waller lost her father to Alzheimer’s disease last year, and her charity of choice is The National Dementia Association.
“I’m extremely proud of her coming out of her comfort zone,” said Waller’s husband, John. “She is very excited, and this is eye-opening for her. She has always been very giving and working behind the stage.”
The pageant was quite a show: fire-baton twirlers strutted down the runway to pulsating music. The delegates sashayed out onto the stage as their fringed mini-dresses caught the light as introduced themselves and struck poses. Each one beamed as the audience of 250 applauded and cheered. “I love you, Mommy!” shouted a little boy in the audience. Makeup had been expertly applied, locks were flowing, and the women rocked their walks on sky-high heels. During a swimsuit competition, each delegate confidently modeled a neon-pink, one-piece suit or pink-and-gray bikini.
The evening gown competition was a sea of sparkling rhinestones, trains, brilliant colors, sequins, and thigh-high slits. The women display poise, joy and pride as they again maneuvered the runway.
The delegates were narrowed down to three in each category: Ms., Miss and Mrs. The nine finalists answered questions like: “What will you take from this experience?” “How will you implement your platform on a national level?” “What is your definition of success and why?”
Eventually, the judges made their decisions. The five judges represented a cross-section of the Colorado community, including: Senegal native Aida McKinney; football legend Roderick Duane Smith; model and writer Manon Crespi; style expert Heather Okimoto; and Chef Brother Luck.
A winner in each of the three categories was announced, and winners were crowned and handed a bouquet of red roses. The winners will travel to Las Vegas in February to compete in the national United States of America’s pageant. Winners were: (Miss) Aliza Tinker, Miss Fort Collins; (Ms.) Angie May, Ms. Fort Carson; and (Mrs.) Sylvia Waller, Mrs. Aurora.
Local contestants included Nikki Marvin, Ms. El Paso County; Shonta McKay, Ms. Colorado Springs; Justina Jackson, Mrs. Colorado Springs; Sevin Murdock, Miss Colorado Springs; Angie May, Ms. Fort Carson; Leena Geeter, Ms. Monument.