Julie Boyatt knows all too well the challenges of finding gluten-free treats. The 45-year-old’s life turned upside down upon a celiac disease diagnosis in 2007. Boyatt, an Air Force veteran who served for 13 years, found herself looking for new ways to enjoy her favorite foods, including caramel.
A few years ago, Boyatt’s friend and owner of the Colorado Honey Lady, Shawndel Sievert, worked with a vendor whose caramel was not gluten-free. Learning this, Boyatt found an opportunity to put her cooking skills to the test.
“I told Shawndell that one, I could make it gluten-free, and two, I bet I could make it with honey instead of corn syrup,” Boyatt said. “It took about six months to get the recipe right. Then I just started making our main caramel and more people than I expected wanting it.”
What was initially a hobby became Julie Bee’s Honey Caramels, a small business well-known not only to Colorado Spring’s gluten-free population but anyone looking for a locally made sweet caramel treat. Boyatt cooks the caramel using honey instead of processed sugar.
Julie Bee’s officially opened for business in May. Boyatt can be found at various farmer’s markets across Colorado Springs selling a variety of caramels, from a classic salted caramel treat to pinwheels, a caramel rolled with marshmallow in a pinwheel shape.
“I’ve always loved caramel, and if you look at any caramel that’s mass-produced, it has corn syrup or barley malt in it. You can’t have that with celiac,” Boyatt said. “Caramel is one of the hardest things to make at the altitude we’re at as well. But you just have to play with it to get it to the right texture.”
Boyatt gets her love for cooking from her cousins and grandmother, who she said was her biggest influence in making delicious recipes. After serving in the Air Force for five years, the Tennessee native started a prep cook job at the RT Lodge in Maryville, Tenn. She later became the pastry chef and was then hired as a pastry chef and baker at Blackberry Farm, a five-star bed and breakfast in Walland, Tenn.
Boyatt reenlisted in the Air Force following the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and was assigned to Peterson Air Force base. The veteran medically separated from the military in 2010 and decided to stay in Colorado Springs. She said she still cooks and brings food to coworkers.
“I was always cooking; I was always doing something in the kitchen,” she said. “I’ve always loved candy making and enjoy the creativity part of it.”
Experimentation and creativity is a significant part of Julie Bee’s. Every Sunday, Boyatt cooks up her caramels at I.C. Bing Market and Café’s kitchen (a certified gluten-free cooking space). She comes up with new flavors to share with customers regularly. Most recently, Boyatt created a coffee flight, which features a pre-bagged “flight” of three flavors: southern pecan, salted caramel latte and cinnamon dolce.
“When you go somewhere, and you have a flight of wine or beer, you have several different flavors to try,” Boyatt said, explaining the reasoning behind her flights. “I’m going to do a different flight next month.”
Kitty Readle, I.C. Bing’s owner, praised Boyatt’s ability to create sweet — but not too sweet — caramel. The market exclusively uses Boyatt’s caramel in their recipes and even sells it to customers.
“It’s a nice, smooth flavor, and then you get the honey on the back of your tongue,” she said. “It’s really good.”
Julie Bee’s regular flavors include plain caramel, salted caramel (Julie Bee’s best-seller), maple pecan, and coconut cookie. She also creates “Short Bees,” a shortbread cookie topped with caramel and other flavors, like salt or chocolate. This month, she’s selling a pumpkin spice Short Bee — a cinnamon shortbread cookie with pumpkin spice caramel topped with pumpkin spice seasoning.
Cyndee Turner, a close friend of Boyatt’s and a loyal Julie Bee’s customer, enjoys watching her friend come up with new and creative flavors. She also helps Boyatt and her 16-year-old son, Micah, wrap the caramels on Sundays.
“She incorporates different flavors, not just extracts but pure extracts,” she said. “She uses all the best products and ingredients in all of her stuff.”
Creating new flavors doesn’t always go as planned, but Boyatt stays determined to perfect every recipe. When initially cooking the coffee flight, she overcooked one and had to throw it out.
“It happens, so we made some more, and now it’s perfect,” she said. “Sometimes, things happen, and you have to throw away a batch. Not everything is going to turn out perfectly every single time.”
Boyatt’s perseverance and drive to create is what helped her build a successful small business so quickly. In addition to promoting community and small business ideas and providing a homemade, gluten-free candy, Boyatt hopes to open a Julie Bee’s storefront in five to 10 years.
For now, though, Boyatt sells her candies at farmer’s markets across Colorado Springs and online at juliebeeshoneycaramels.com. Customers can visit Julie Bee’s Honey Caramels’ Facebook (facebook.com/juliebeeshoneycaramels/) and Instagram (instagram.com/juliebeeshoneycaramels/) pages for regular updates on locations.