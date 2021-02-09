When Ty Reasoner told his grandfather that he had an offer from Air Force football, there was excitement from Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Johnnie Hernandez.
When he told him he was committing, there were tears.
“He’s always been a big role model to me, to follow in his footsteps is something I’ve really wanted to do for a long time,” said Reasoner, a three-star quarterback who signed with the Falcons on Feb. 23.
“I think it was a dream come true for him, too.”
Not all recruits come as perfectly packaged as Reasoner, a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 53 touchdowns at Claudia Taylor Johnson High School in San Antonio while running for 17 more and longed to play in an offensive system like Air Force’s even if it hadn’t come with the added bonus of allowing him to follow the military path blazed by his grandfather.
But whatever the background, Air Force seemed to find them. The Falcons brought in 28 three-star recruits in this class, an unheard of number for the program that in most recent years had topped off at about a dozen recruits that earned that distinction. No other team from the Mountain West had more than 22 three-star recruits in this class.
“For me, it was mainly Air Force was showing me the most interest,” said running back Marceese Yetts — the highest-ranked recruit of the bunch — from the famed Mater Dei program in Southern California. “And I felt like they had my best interest in mind out of all the other schools I was talking to.”
Yetts holds a .8527 recruiting ranking from 247Sports, which places him third all time among Falcons commits service’s rankings. He gained 997 all-purpose yards for Mater Dei as a junior but has yet to play a senior season as California remains hopeful spring football can take place. He held offers from Syracuse, Kansas and Yale, among others.
The class missed out on in-campus visits, though the Falcons will host a drive-through tour this weekend that Reasoner plans to attend. Coaches instead walked recruits through the academy grounds via Zoom, showing them the dorms, chapel, football facilities and anything else they wanted to see to get a feel for the place.
Recruits said the Falcons used their 2019 Cheez-It Bowl victory that capped an 11-2 season and Top 25 ranking as a selling point, as well as the education quality and opportunities that come from the academy.
“They were very honest in saying it will be tough and you’ll have to do basic training,” Reasoner said. “But it’s going to set you up through life and put you in the right direction.”
The Falcons might also have been aided by the numbers crunch many schools will face because of COVID-19. Because 2020 did not count against eligibility, there will ultimately be the same number of spots on teams but a larger pool of players to choose from since the senior class won’t necessarily be leaving. The service academies, who do not utilize scholarships (everyone attends for free), always recruit in bulk, so their situation isn’t all that different than normal years in that regard.
“I felt like it was way harder (as a recruit),” Yetts said. “I was hearing from schools way early, at the beginning of COVID. Then it got real quiet where I wasn’t hearing from schools. I wasn’t hearing from anyone.”
Typically, Air Force doesn’t make much of a dent on recruiting rankings — in part because recruiting services are left with an incomplete picture of the Falcons’ classes because they cannot release full lists of their signees or talk about recruits until they arrive on campus.
This year 247Sports had the Falcons ranked seventh in the Mountain West. But in a conference where the other teams averaged 17 signees this year (Air Force had around 100), those comparisons are difficult to make. By taking the average recruiting grade of the Falcons’ top 17 players, they would rank behind only San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV. And that doesn’t take into account myriad two-star recruits who often blossom into standouts. Donald Hammond III, Jalen Robinette and Weston Steelhammer were among the recent two-star recruits for Air Force.
“I feel like whatever happens,” Yetts said, “is what was supposed to happen at the end of the day.”
