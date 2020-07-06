The Air Force Academy Falcons have a new live mascot.
The school announced via its Facebook page last that that the newest addition to the Falcon family, a healthy female gyrfalcon, has arrived. The month-old chick was hatched in May, Academy spokeswoman Maureen Welch said.
The Cadet Wing will vote on a name at a later date. Name suggestions can be submitted via Twitter to @AF_Academy using the hashtag #youracademy.
A few recommendations so far are Falcon McFalconface, Athena (after the goddess of wisdom), Blue and Soar.
One fan, Mary Cast, wrote “Good looking cadet there! Already has perfected the stare-down look. Being a falcon, she’ll bring that attitude, too. She is gorgeous and I can’t wait to see her fly.”
The previous Air Force Academy mascot, Aurora, died in October after serving 23 years.
The Academy’s first live mascot was a peregrine falcon named Mach 1 that came to the campus in October 1955. The peregrine falcon was selected because it best characterized the combat role of the Air Force, records state.
Contact the writer at brandon.buchmeier@gazette.com.