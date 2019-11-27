Visitors to the Air Force Academy without Defense Department credentials can now enter the base daily between 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. through the North and South gates.
Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said the increase in visitor hours will give more guests and Academy supporters the chance to see the Air Force’s only academy.
“We are proud to be part of a growing Colorado Springs and Front Range community — an exceptional place to live, work, learn and serve,” he said. “The supportive relationships and partnerships we enjoy here are a privilege, and we want this community to feel equally welcome at our Academy. The expansion of our visiting hours is a step in that direction.”
Visitors are required by law to have a valid driver’s license and proof of vehicle insurance and registration to enter the installation and drive on base.
Previously, visitors without DOD credentials were only allowed to enter the base through the North Gate.
“Colorado Springs is crucial to our mission,” Silveria said. “We would not be able to graduate 1,000 cadets every year if not for the incredible community partnership that we share with the Front Range community. We’re open to the DOD community, our friends, our civic partners, and our extended civilian family members who may not have DOD credentials.”