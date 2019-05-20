The only laid-back part of Cal Banta’s weekend at the state track and field meet appears to be his attitude.
The Kadet senior has the easygoing personality — not to mention longer hair pulled back atop his head — that should fit in well when he heads to Fort Collins in the fall to start his college career as a cross country and track and field athlete at Colorado State, but his selection of races is far more intense than his disposition.
Banta’s weekend is filled with races in the gray area between sprints and distance events.
After helping Air Academy’s 4x800 relay team to a second-place finish Thursday, Banta literally ran himself into the ground in an individual 800 Friday, which he finished third.
“That hurt,” Banta admitted after tumbling across the finish line in 1 minute, 53.48 seconds at Jefferson County Stadium.
While he finished less than a second behind the winner, Niwot’s Cruz Culpepper, and three hundredths of a second behind a Durango runner for second, that personality appeared to help Banta take his finish in stride even though he led after 600 meters.
“I had the lead just slightly and I was in my final gear for sure,” Banta recalled. “I was just holding on as best I could. Cruz and Aidan (Fitzgerald) just beat me. Great runners, they had the last 100 on me.”
“Keep an eye out for him the rest of the weekend,” Kadet distance coach Chuck Schwartz said. “He’s still got some work to do.”
As he reflected on the possibility of winning a gold medal Sunday, he didn’t seem too concerned about his weekend getting better or worse.
“(You) run for place here, I feel like it’s a bit constricting,” he said. “So coming out tomorrow, my goal is just to run fast. I ran 4:17 a couple weeks ago. That was a big breakthrough race for me, so we’re just going to see if I can’t hold that momentum and keep progressing.”
Another personal best, as his 800 run was Friday, would continue the progress his coach has seen over the last four years.
“As a leader and an athlete, he’s grown leaps and bounds,” Schwartz said. “He was already a really mature kid as a freshman.”
He’s still mature, and mellow, as a senior even though he excels in races that feature some of the most intense and physically draining finishes.
“I accept that there’s going to be pain, but I think it’s worth it to look back on your race and there’s a sense of accomplishment in finishing be it an 800, 1,600 or a cross country race,” Banta said. “I just think that’s overpowering. That overpowers the pain, so it’s worth it.”