The student council at Air Academy High School was among the Les Schwab Tire Centers Academic Team Championship Award winners, an award presented to the Colorado high school teams with the highest GPAs.
Les Schwab Tire Centers and the Colorado High School Activities Association have partnered to support the academic award for several years, CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann said.
“One of the key aspects to what we try to do as an organization is to keep the educational component in high school athletics and activities,” Borgmann said. “That means a student’s eligibility depends on how they do in the classroom, how they are progressing toward graduation.
“We’ve been fortunate to have Les Schwab come in and help support (our academic all-state program) because some of the dollars they use to support that program also support other aspects of our organization.”
CHSAA officials evaluated the GPAs in the state and recognized students with the highest overall GPAs. Air Academy High School has just less than 1,500 students in attendance, many of whom do well in after-school programs like athletics, arts, band programs, and student leadership, said Kali Maxwell, student council adviser at Air Academy.
Student council, a class of more than 40 students, is responsible for planning dances, supporting local fundraisers and school teams, promoting school spirit, and acting as liaisons between the student body and the faculty. Maxwell said the students in student council maintain very high academic standards while also being involved in sports and other extracurricular activities.
“We’re just really proud of them for keeping on top of their school work as well as everything else that they’re expected to do,” Maxwell said of the students’ recent recognition.
The notification that Air Academy’s student council received the award was sent in October, according to a CHSAA employee. The awards were later mailed to the school and Maxwell handed out the certificates and a pin recognizing student achievements in class.
The student council is made up of students from all grade levels who represent their classes and the student body as a whole.
Lauren Berg-Perlow, the student body president at Air Academy High School and recent recipient of the award, joined student council in her sophomore year and moved up through the ranks as she gained a deeper understanding of what the school needed and how she could help. She is also the managing editor for the yearbook and plays on the lacrosse team.
“This is my most important (activity) because I love getting all the students involved and helping out the community and getting students to help out the community,” Berg-Perlow said.
According to Berg-Perlow, students on student council have an allotted class period during school hours to manage their student council activates. If there are no activities or fundraisers to plan, Berg-Perlow and her fellow students use that period as a study hall, which helps them manage their grades amidst all of their extracurricular activities.
“A lot of the students were surprised that we got it because we were such a big class,” Berg-Perlow said of their high overall GPA. “Everyone in our class helps each other out, which is kind of nice, but we weren’t expecting it as such a big class of 42, 43 kids.”
At Air Academy High School, serving on student council counts for credit, so students are graded on their participation, timeliness, and interactions with teachers and students. Even though student council counts for-credit class, students, teachers, and school administration still vote the students into council roles.
“My biggest goal last year was spirit,” Berg-Perlow said of her campaign speech and goals. “I think that we’ve done a pretty good job with that so far, but we’re still working on it.”