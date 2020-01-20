Andrea “Andi” Melde Hooks, a 1994 Air Academy High School graduate, was recently named to the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
Hooks, who lives in the Chicago area, joins the class that will be inducted during an April 14 ceremony at Marriott Hotel-Denver Tech Center.
The 2019 class also includes Becky (Varnum) Bucolo (Cheyenne Mountain), Jamie Carey (Horizon) and Katie Carter (Steamboat Springs).
Joining them will be track and field coach Ben Montoya (Fountain-Fort Carson) and football coach Scott Yates (Kent Denver), as well as longtime coach and administrator Pete Falletta (Pueblo Centennial).
Hooks is regarded as one of the best female soccer players in Colorado history. She was a two-time Parade All-American High School selection and led the Kadets to the 1993 Class 5A title. She scored 128 career goals to go along with 61 assists. She was all-state each of her four varsity seasons and was the state’s Sportswoman of the Year in soccer three times.
Her Air Academy teams were 69-7-3. She was coached by Phil Roiko, the current Air Academy girls’ basketball coach.
Hooks has had her jersey retired by the school.
She played collegiately for Duke, where she was a four-year starter for the Blue Devils. She was also an All-American, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1997 and was a Top 10 finalist for the NCAA Women’s Player of the Year.
Her Duke career ended with 24 goals, 42 assists and 90 points, as well as a B.A. in economics in 1998.
In recent years, Hooks was chosen to the ACC’s 50th anniversary all-time women’s soccer team with players such as Mia Hamm, April Heinrichs and Kristine Lilly.
Following her collegiate career, Hooks was invited to try out for the United States Women’s Soccer team. She went to several camps at the U.S. Olympic Soccer Training facility in Chula Vista, Calif., but ultimately decided she had had enough of soccer and put her economics degree to use.
Hooks was inducted into the Colorado Sportswomen Hall of Fame in 1994, and in 2009 she was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Hooks said she was inspired by older brothers, John and Matt, who both played soccer for Air Academy and helped introduce her to the sport. Matt was a member of the 1990 Air Academy state-championship team and later played for Florida International. John played for Colorado State.