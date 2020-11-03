The start of Kylee Blacksten’s college experience has been pretty much books and ball.
“You’re studying, you’re doing your work and then you come here and you have your basketball,” Blacksten, a freshman on the Colorado women’s basketball team, said Oct. 26. “For the most part, it’s mostly just those two, but you get a little bit of interaction, I guess, with the coaching staff and stuff like that.”
While those are the types of interactions most imagine when looking forward to their college years, Blacksten said her early days as a Buff are going well. There haven’t been football games to attend with friends, and other social outings are discouraged by COVID protocols, but that leaves more time to get a grip on the college game and her new teammates.
“It’s going really good,” Blacksten said. “I’ve learned so much and it’s just been super exciting, getting to know all the girls and all that.”
After leading Air Academy to the state playoffs all four years of her prep career in Colorado Springs, Blacksten’s exposure to the Division I college game started with individual and small-group workouts in Boulder. Now that the Buffaloes are getting beyond the basics, Blacksten is happy to have the foundation previously installed.
“I feel like it helped a lot because we worked on a lot of technique stuff,” Blacksten said of the early practices.
“It kind of like introduced everything. Then, now when they’re introducing plays and stuff like that, we have the fundamentals.”
These days, JR Payne, entering her fifth season in Boulder, wants to see her team compete.
“We do some things (in practice) that are intentional about keeping it fun and loose,” Payne said in a report published on cubuffs.com. “Something different we have done this year is put a competitive twist to everything we are doing. Everything we do has a winner and a loser. Whether it is a shooting drill or an actual five-on-five live session. That’s a little bit different, but we also have players that want that. We are an extremely competitive group right now.”
So far, Blacksten seems to be doing well. When asked which fellow newcomers have stood out, freshman Frida Formann mentioned her new roommate.
“I’ve definitely seen that she can use her length for so much,” Formann said.
Though an official schedule hasn’t been released for her first season, Blacksten is listed as a 6-foot-3 wing who will wear No. 13. She has enjoyed her first preseason and looks forward to hopefully helping Colorado continue its upward trajectory after the team improved from 12-18 in 2018-19 to 16-14 a year ago. Most of last year’s team is back in Boulder for this season including senior guard/center Mya Hollingshed and sophomore point guard Jaylyn Sherrod.
“I’ve enjoyed it so much just because you go as hard as you possibly can between the lines and then as soon as you’re off, you’re best friends again,” she said.
“I’m super excited to join a program like this. I feel like it’s preparing me for everything, not even just in basketball but life.”
