The Air Academy girls’ basketball team completed its first undefeated regular season in school history and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming Class 4A state playoffs.
The Kadets (23-0) will host the winner between No. 32 George Washington (12-11) and No. 33 Golden (9-14) on Friday.
The Classical Academy (17-6) is the No. 15 seed and also earned a first-round bye in the 4A playoffs. The Titans will host the winner between No. 18 Discovery Canyon (14-9) and No. 47 Northfield (10-13) on Friday.
In 5A girls, No. 32 Liberty (15-8) hosted No. 33 Lakewood (9-14) on Feb. 19.
In 4A boys’ basketball, Lewis-Palmer enters the 48-team tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Rangers (23-0) have a first-round bye and will host the winner between No. 32 Silver Creek (12-11) and No. 33 Ponderosa (10-13) on Saturday evening.
If things play out according to chalk, the Rangers would host The Classical Academy (17-6) in the round of 16 on Feb. 27. TCA earned the No. 16 seed and also gets a first-round bye.
The Titans will host the winner between No. 17 Greeley Central (14-9) and No. 48 Pueblo South (8-15) on Saturday.
“(Coach Leo Swiontek) has done a great job with TCA since he took over that program this year,” Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton said. “If we play them, it will be a great local game with a lot of energy.”
Lewis-Palmer has lost the last two state championship games.
Also in 4A, Discovery Canyon (10-13) is the No. 34 seed and will travel to No. 31 Mountain View (11-12) for a first-round game.
In 5A boys, No. 31 Liberty (13-10) hosts No. 34 Rocky Mountain (13-10). The winner travels to No. 2 Mountain Vista (21-2) on Saturday.
Pine Creek (13-10) is the No. 33 seed and will travel to No. 32 Fossil Ridge (13-10) for a first-round game. The winner plays at No. 1 Chaparral (19-4) on Saturday.