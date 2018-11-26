From the early moments of the season, it became clear that Air Academy had no shot of duplicating the perfection achieved in 2017.
But when it mattered most, the Kadets proved to be unbeatable, allowing just two goals in five playoff games and becoming the first boys’ soccer program in school history to win back-to-back 4A state titles.
The school held an assembly Nov. 13 to honor its historic squad.
“It’s very humbling to look around and see everyone cheering for us,” Kadets senior Andrew Hess said. “To be in that moment, it’s insane, especially two times in a row. It’s flattering to see how our hard work has paid off, and I’m glad we could share it with our school.”
A 1-0 loss to 5A power Boulder in just the second game gave the Kadets an unfamiliar taste, and a tie to city rival Rampart prior to the start of league play helped drive home lessons that weren’t possible last season.
“Sure, we wanted to go perfect again,” Hess said. “That one loss we had, that relieved some of that pressure. This season, we tried to learn from our mistakes. Last year, we didn’t have that option.”
On Nov. 10 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Air Academy completed a 12-game winning streak by shutting out Denver North, 2-0 for the Kadets’ fifth state title. Air Academy earlier hoisted the trophy in 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2017.
“Our goal is to always make the final, and it wasn’t surprising to me as I felt like we had a good chance at playing well enough to make it back,” longtime Air Academy coach Espen Hosoien said. “But it’s never easy. We came in ranked No. 1, and I know the boys know that. Every team you play, it’s the biggest game of the season for them. They embraced that.”
The Kadets also dealt with and embraced adversity when tough times inevitably came calling, especially after senior defender Brayden Jonswold suffered a season-ending knee injury Sept. 20 during a 2-2 draw against Rampart.
With that void on defense, Hosoien turned to Hess, a midfielder, to take Jonswold’s place.
“He sorted out backline pretty well after Brayden got injured,” Hosoien said. “He’s been a phenomenal player for us the last two years but really stepped up big in a difficult spot this year.”
Hosoien also pointed out a tough start in the semifinals against Glenwood Springs and how his team responded.
“We got down 1-0 pretty early,” Hosoien said. “There was no panic or letdown. They just looked at each other and knew they had to play harder and keep going. They just know how to win and what it takes to win games. That showed that this year. On purpose, I scheduled tougher opponents, and games against teams like Boulder and Rampart got us ready for tough games down the stretch and in the playoffs. They showed great character and trusted in our preparation and their skills. It was cool to watch.”