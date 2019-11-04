Pat Forde, a 1983 Air Academy High School graduate, began his new assignment with Sports Illustrated as a senior writer on Nov. 1.
Forde, a multiple award-winning journalist, has been one of the most important voices on college sports for three decades. The Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative journalist has distinguished himself with his Olympics and horse racing coverage, as well as his expertise as an on-air personality for ESPN.
His work with SI will include contributing stories from across the sports landscape on all digital, print, video and audio platforms.
Forde will continue to write his signature columns, Forde-Yard Dash (college football) and Forde Minutes (college basketball), for Sports Illustrated.
“From the time I first became an SI subscriber at age 13, this was always the dream destination for me,” Forde said in an SI release. “As a full-grown adult, the reality is even more exciting.
“The opportunity to work with an elite collection of writers — Michael Rosenberg, Greg Bishop, Robert Klemko, Jenny Vrentas, Albert Breer, Jon Wertheim, Grant Wahl, Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Chris Mannix, Ross Dellenger, Laken Litman and many others — is thrilling and energizing.”
While at Air Academy, Forde was a star athlete. He was a two-year letterman in both football and basketball, and the co-captain of both teams as a senior. Forde received an honorable mention in the Denver Post All-State football team as a junior.
Forde attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism and was chosen as the outstanding news-editorial student in the graduating class of 1987. After his first semester of college, Forde started covering sports for the school’s independent paper, The Maneater. He eventually became an editor at The Maneater.
Forde began writing for the Columbia Missourian in his junior year. Upon graduation, he landed a job with The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky. His writing won numerous awards. He initially worked there as a beat reporter and then spent 12 years writing a column.
He was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 1991 for an investigative series on academic failings in the Louisville athletic department, and twice had stories published in the Best American Sports Writing anthologies.
In 2004, Forde left The Courier-Journal to join ESPN full-time after freelancing for their website for about seven years. During the NCAA football season, Forde wrote a column called Forde-Yard Dash, and during the NCAA basketball season, he wrote a column called Forde Minutes. He also appeared on ESPN radio and television.
While at ESPN, Forde primarily covered college sports. He worked across all ESPN platforms — TV, radio, online — including regular appearances on “College GameDay” and “First Take.”
In 2011, Forde left ESPN to pursue a career with Yahoo Sports. He resumed his weekly Forde-Yard Dash and later resumed his Forde Minutes column.