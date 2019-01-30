For Dillon Smith, 18, earning his police cadet badge means he is now being held to a higher standard of community services values.
“When people see us in uniform it’s like they’re looking at a real police officer. They know we are unlike others in the community and they put their trust in us,” said Smith who soon will report to Fort Leonard Wood, a U.S. Army training installation located in Missouri.
Held Jan. 16 at Colorado Springs Police Department’s Operations Center, the formal badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony marked the culmination of months of law enforcement, community service and leadership development training. About 100 citizens congratulated the 34 cadets on their achievement and encourage them as they embark on the next phase of their careers.
Parents pinned the badges on the cadets’ uniforms as CSPD Police Chief Pete Carey administered the oath. Carey said he looks forward to presiding over the ceremony each time because cadets now have the opportunity to practice what they learned. Carey told parents they have every right to be proud of their cadets and asked them to get behind him in supporting the group.
“Your trust in the CSPD to take care of your cadet is important to us. The commitment to service these cadets have demonstrated sets them apart from the rest of the community,” Carey told parents.
Cadet Josh Seth, 17, said the ceremony marked the culmination of several months of hard work. “It’s great having the community recognize us for our hard work and of being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Seth, who will soon attend Northern Arizona University.
For Courtney Allen, 19, earning her police cadet badge symbolizes her unwavering commitment to law enforcement and community service excellence.
“Earning this badge means I have earned the community’s trust to uphold values to which I have committed myself,” said Allen, a student at Pikes Peak Community College. “I am now responsible for something higher than myself.”
Cadet Matthew Fuss, 16, added, “It’s as if the community is congratulating us for what we learned.”
According to CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Howard Black, the last badges were issued in 2014. Citizens were delighted to see cadets receive their badges as it reminds the cadet of their duty to uphold the law and be community leaders whether in or out of uniform. “These cadets are terrific, and watching them grow and come together is incredible,” Black said.
Cadet Adviser Officer Brandon Lowe praised cadets for their perseverance. “The cadets worked hard for this moment, and I am thrilled to see them earn their badges and the responsibility that comes with it. Although the badge doesn’t carry legal authority, it gives cadets a sense of pride,” Lowe said.
Cadet Program Coordinator Officer Jessica Kuhn thanked parents and the community for their support: “I appreciate everyone here for your support of these cadets.”
This year’s cadets are: Arianna Albright, Courtney Allen, Chris Bauer, Tara Carey, Josh Cook, Cooper Cordonnier, Alex Dant, Brandon Dulleck, Fiona Durocher, Graziella Estabrooks, Christopher Fish, Matthew Fuss, Cami Greathouse, Aly Gurnett, William Hall, Colton Heiser, Sam Hendrix, Madisyn Johnson, Mariel Maione, Matthew McGuire, Gabriel Orona, Tess Palten, Nicolas Quarles, Logan Roark, Josh Seth, Dillon Smith, Kira Stump, Noah Taylor, Alex Terrazas, Tashyla Vigil, Taylor Wallau, Brie Welch, Nicolas Wolf, Nikita Yakovlev.
The Colorado Springs Police Cadet Program is offered to young men and women ages 14-20 who are interested in community service, law enforcement and leadership development. Or, as Black explained, the program enables City of Colorado Springs teens to become involved in law enforcement while actively engaged in community service.
The Cadet Program offers weekly training in several realistic situations. This includes criminal law, evidence collection, interview techniques, pedestrian contacts and other topics designed to provide cadets with a day-in-the-life experience of a law enforcement officer. Also, the CSPD Ride-Along Program is designed to provide them with life-long leadership skills while promoting within the program, together with receiving mentorship from CSPD officers and local leaders. Cadets 16 and older are eligible to participate in the program.
Cadets participate in a myriad of volunteer community service activities within the CSPD and community, and have the opportunity to compete at regional and national levels. CSPD is recruiting youths for its spring program. To learn more contact Kuhn at email kuhnje@ci.colospgs.co.us.