In 2009, Susan Joy Paul was earning a six-figure income working for a high-tech company that offered businesses security, compliance assurance and operational efficiency.
Because of her top performance, Paul was easily able to maintain payments on her northwest-side house which she had purchased new, and drive a 2009 vehicle. During her five years with the company, she had been promoted from account coordinator to sales operations manager and then given a second role as inside sales manager.
Paul was at the peak of her profession when the 2007-08 Great Recession, a period of decline in global national economies, struck the nation. According to statistics, one in five employees lost their jobs and many never found work again.
“Our company seemed impervious to the downturn and I was working to help us get purchased or go public,” Paul said. However, top employees like Paul, who holds a bachelor’s in information systems and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix, were not immune to the downturn.
An American multinational corporation purchased the company, resulting in a shift in production and management, and Paul getting the boot. “I expected a big shake-up, but didn’t expect it to include me. Like everyone else who was let go, I was called into a room where an HR (Human Resources) person from (the corporation) gave me the news,” Paul said.
“They caught me totally off guard. I wanted to know where the cowards were who had decided to remove me from the company, especially after all the hours I’d put in and sacrifices I’d made to help them grow.”
Unemployed, Paul followed a strict budget. Because she had some savings in the bank and received a decent severance package, she was able to keep her house. However, she asked credit card companies for a reduced annual percentage rate and got a three-month deferral on her mortgage.
Still, she ended up three months behind on car payments and could no longer afford health insurance. “COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) for me and the kids was about $1,200 a month. I found a cut-rate insurance deal online that would cover us in case of emergencies,” Paul said.
Although she applied for work, Paul soon learned her age and gender hampered any employment prospects. “I was 50 years old and wasn’t getting the same smiles and friendly receptions I had received when I was younger. It was clear no one wanted to hire an older woman,” Paul said.
After being out of work for more than two and a half years, Paul found part-time work making videos for $12 an hour. She began catching up on her bills and breathed a bit easier. “I was relieved every time I left work and saw my car in the parking lot. I was sure it was a matter of time before it was repossessed,” Paul said.
Her situation took a turn for the worse, though, when she defaulted on her college loan payments. Creditors garnished her wages and wouldn’t relinquish the garnishment unless she signed a statement agreeing to pay them a $14,000 fee.
“The garnishment put me so far behind on my mortgage that if I didn’t come up with $3,000, the mortgage company was going to foreclose on my house. Fortunately, a friend loaned me the money,” Paul said.
During this period Paul happened on a book writing opportunity. She Googled “How to write a book proposal” and wrote a 13-page proposal for “Woman in the Wild: The Everywoman’s Guide to Hiking, Camping and Backcountry Travel.”
“I’d always wanted to write a book but never had the time. Now, with just a part-time job and my kids out of the house, I had nothing but time,” Paul said.
After several publishers denied her proposal, one offered Paul a contract to write a different book. Paul quit her video production job, found other work and kept writing books. “I got more contracts and went on Indeed.com and started applying for ghostwriting gigs,” Paul said.
In time, Paul was making enough money to become a full-time freelancer. To date she has ghost-written 44 non-fiction books, authored five of her own and presently is working on three guide books.
Before she began writing books, Paul contributed articles to the Colorado Mountain Club Pikes Peak Region newsletter. She also pens the monthly “Northwest Notes” column for the Woodmen Edition.
During an October 2019 recognition luncheon, the American Association of University Women Colorado Springs Branch recognized Paul for her authored work.
Ten years after writing her first book proposal, “Woman in the Wild” is scheduled for release May 1. “It’s the book idea that started it all, and even though it took me nearly 10 years to get a contract, it’s one of my proudest achievements,” Paul said.
Now 60, Paul reflects on the experience that got her to where she is today and encourages women in similar situations to never give up hope. She said to “be prepared to be amazed” by their capabilities and what they can do that’s so much better than what they were doing in earlier careers.
“I’ve been put through the mental gymnastics of imagining what it would be like to lose everything,” she said. “Knowing I’d get through it makes me less fearful of the unexpected and more willing to take risks. I’ve got a lot more adventures ahead and many books to write, so I guess I’ll be around for a while”