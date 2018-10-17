After daughter survives heart transplant, Air Force family relocates to Colorado Springs for best care
This is the third in a five-part series highlighting local youth survivors of cancer and other diseases, illnesses and injuries. These children have been patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, which is opening a hospital in northern Colorado Springs next spring to serve families in the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado.
Lauren Schwamb loves to crochet, and a green, pink and white baby blanket is testimony of her creative skills and love of children.
“This is for my heart transplant coordinator who is pregnant and is expecting a healthy girl,” said Lauren, 12, as she unfolded the garment and reviewed her work.
The blanket has special meaning for Lauren, whose health has been in jeopardy since birth. The daughter of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Tim and his wife, Cristi, Schwamb, Lauren was born nearly two months premature and with a heart defect. “She had a non-compacted left ventricle, which means she had all four heart chambers but that the muscle refused to work,” Cristi said.
Cristi recalled when she first suspected something was wrong with Lauren. The Schwambs were stationed in Washington, D.C., when Cristi entered her third trimester of pregnancy. When she didn’t feel Lauren move, Cristi drove to the nearest hospital to check on her daughter’s condition.
During the drive, Cristi, went into labor, and Lauren was born the following day at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Because they hadn’t received a prenatal diagnosis, the Scwambs were horrified to learn Lauren was born with full heart failure.
“Lauren was 4 pounds baby, 4 pounds fluid and looked like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man,” Cristi said of the paranormal giant popularized in the 1984 Columbia Pictures film “Ghostbusters.” “We didn’t even know what color her eyes were until 10 days after she was born. Doctors stabilized her and she had 15 to 20 hospital stays before being put on the heart transplant list.”
After further examination doctors told the Schwambs Lauren had a life-threatening congenital heart defect. That’s when the Schwambs placed Lauren on the transplant list. “It was rough watching how long she could remain stable until she got her new heart,” Cristi said.
After learning about Children’s Hospital online, the Schwambs admitted Lauren to Children’s Hospital Philadelphia, where she spent seven months before being matched to a donor heart. Lauren was 3 when she underwent a successful heart transplant surgery in 2009. Within days after her surgery Lauren was riding her tricycle through the hospital hallways.
However, Lauren, at age 5, was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic allergy condition that causes inflammation of the esophagus making it difficult to swallow. Lauren received treatment at the hospital’s Gastrointestinal Eosinophilic Diseases program and assistance from a CHC therapist who experienced similar conditions.
When Tim approached 18 years of service, the Schwambs thought it best to relocate to Colorado Springs where Lauren could receive top medical care. Tim received orders to Peterson Air Force Base and Lauren, then 9, began receiving care at CHC.
Since their relocation Lauren has experienced three heart transplant rejection episodes, one requiring an airlift to CHC-Aurora. Another episode occurred last year when stopping off at the library en route to a doctor’s appointment in Denver.
“Lauren began panting before entering the building and her heart rate was over 180. That is how quickly it can turn for her. Because of her condition Lauren can’t attend regular summer camp with friends or participate in other activities. We monitor her heart rate more closely and I now bring an emergency kit with me,” Cristi said.
Because they have had to relocate and periodically visit hospitals nationwide, the Schwambs appreciate having accessibility to top health care. The family was thrilled to learn construction of a new facility is underway at Briargate and Union boulevards and is scheduled to open next spring. GE Johnson is the construction company.
“We call it ‘Lauren’s Hospital’ because she walked the construction site before work began,” Cristi said, laughing. Lauren added, “It was tough moving every few years because I had to say goodbye to my friends. The best news is CHC is building a new hospital only 10 minutes from here.”
Today Lauren is stable and visits the doctor 3 to 4 times monthly, Cristi said.
“Driving to Children’s Hospital Aurora is a distance away, so we’re looking forward to having a facility closer to us. Lauren could experience another rejection at any time,” Cristi said.
Despite the challenges she’s faced, Lauren still enjoys a fun-filled childhood. She loves crafts, dolls and singing with the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale. Cristi homeschools Lauren and taught her to crochet. “Lauren would have missed a lot of classes had she attended a public school. We probably will homeschool her through graduation,” Cristi said.
Lauren encourages other families experiencing the same situation to, “Pray and never give up hope.”
