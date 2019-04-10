Shanti Toll knows a loop in Red Rock Canyon Open Space that he calls “the best hiking loop in the park.”
But it’s off-limits.
It has been since September 2016, said Britt Haley, manager of the sales tax portion-funded Trails, Parks and Open Space (TOPS) program, which 16 years ago purchased the wonderland on Colorado Springs’ west side.
The closure came, she said, after heavy rains in 2013 and 2015 “wreaked havoc” on parts of the landscape. That includes this “secret opening,” as it’s described in the latest newsletter from Friends of Red Rock Canyon. Toll helped start the group, an advocate for the open space before its public inception.
The opening is “between the majestic red rock fins, which connects Gypsum Canyon to Red Rock Canyon,” the newsletter reads. “We call it the Heart of the Canyon ...”
But the key artery is blocked with a “CLOSED FOR REVEGETATION” sign. On a visit OK’d by the city, Toll showed The Gazette to the site.
“This is the natural opening of the whole region between the different canyons,” he said, shaking his head in frustration. “And they’re closing it off!”
The city hasn’t made a final decision on the loop, Haley said. But that could come in the near future by the TOPS working committee and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
To consider, along with erosion control, is water monitoring infrastructure located in the opening. Wells also can be found beside trails elsewhere in the park.
“As long as (the trail) can be built sustainably and not interfere with the monitoring, it seems like a good idea to keep it in the plan,” said Lee Milner, another longtime advocate and TOPS committee member.
The question isn’t if the Heart of the Canyon trail could be done. With money and engineering, “it’s probably possible to build a trail that would be usable and hold up,” Haley said. “The question really becomes for the policy makers whether there should be a trail there.”
First, she said, the city needs to finish a mitigation job mandated by the state Department of Public Health and Environment.
A February letter from regulators orders the city to hold off on the trail “proposed to be constructed at the site (near the toe of the slope at the northern edge of the landfill area).” Haley said the plan is to fill remaining washouts by the end of the summer.
On the steep hillside that is the Heart of the Canyon gap, erosion has left fissures and deep cuts, as if scratched by a massive claw.
“We want to take the worst part of the park and make it the best,” Toll said.
His idea is to fill the opening with soil that would lessen harsh grades. While the park’s ranger has advised against a trail contouring the landfill’s “toe,” Toll foresees one meandering an opposite oak-covered pitch. It would wind its way to the panoramic canyon rim and connect with an existing trail back to the parking lot.
It’d be maybe a quarter-mile connector, Toll said — a tiny piece for what proponents say could be a major experience for anyone short on time. In about 2½ miles, visitors would tour ancient rocks below, then at the top behold foothills and plains.
But Toll has more persuading to do.
“I support parks and rec, let’s be clear,” he said. “I am just trying to help them be the best they can be.”