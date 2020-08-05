By Joe LaFleur
Colorado sees a lot of visitors from other states during the summer and the Pikes Peak Highway is a common destination. Short yet challenging, this South Catamount Loop hike is an ideal option for out-of-towners to experience some Rocky Mountain hiking.
Head west on U.S. 24 to Cascade and turn left at the stoplight. Drive through the hamlet of Cascade and up the hill to the entrance gate for the Pikes Peak Highway. From the gate travel about six miles to Crystal Reservoir and continue for another 0.75 miles to the signed entrance for Catamount Lakes on the right. Follow the winding one way dirt road for about two miles, where a steep hill climbs to the top of South Catamount Reservoir dam. Turn right and continue for about a half-mile to the end of the road and a large parking area at North Catamount Reservoir.
From the parking lot, head westward on the Ridge Trail, passing through Ponderosa Pine and Douglas-Fir forest that are home to Canada Jays and Clark’s Nutcrackers. This section of the trail features some rolling terrain that will provide training for visitors, helping them acclimate to uphill hiking at higher altitudes.
After about 1.25 miles, hikers reach an intersection. Be sure to bear left heading southward on the South Catamount Creek Trail. The trail drops to South Catamount Reservoir, then swings eastward along flatter shoreline terrain, opening up to some fine views of Pikes Peak.
After about 1.5 miles, take a left on the Kinnikinnik Trail near the road. If hikers end up at the road, simply backtrack a bit to pick up the Kinnikinnik Trail that carries you about 0.25 miles northward back to the North Catamount parking area.
Along the way look for the namesake of this trail, a low spreading evergreen plant common to the area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.