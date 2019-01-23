Rocky Mountain Robotics FIRST Team 662 is a student robotics team for all students in District 20 interested in STEM. According to its members, the 19-year-old team founded in 2000 is the largest in the state of Colorado.
The team has grown from about 13 kids meeting and working out of different adult mentors’ garages to a team of more than 150 participants with about 10 adult mentors. The team now meets at the Center for Modern Learning on Wolf Valley Drive in Colorado Springs.
The team is a part of the FIRST Robotics Competition, which is an international student robotics league that encourages students of all ages to inspire students to pursue science, technology, and STEM careers while engaging in friendly competition. Student teams participating in the competition receive instructions for a yearly “game.” As a team, they must evaluate the game and create a robot with capabilities to succeed in the competition.
“On Jan. 5, we received our game video,” Aliya Kammerer, student CEO of the robotics team said. “Every night we’ll meet and we’ll work on that robot until February when we hit that deadline.
“In March we’ll go to two different competitions and we’ll compete with that robot. This year we’re going to one competition in Oklahoma City and the other is (in) Denver.”
This season’s game is set in deep space. Students have a mere six weeks to work together as a team to create a functioning robot for the competition held in March.
“This year, our robot is going to be able to pick up (balls) and put them in these designated bins,” Kammerer said of this year’s competition that is set on another planet and requires students to use their robot to load ‘cargo’ and prepare a ‘space ship’ for take-off in a ‘sandstorm’ with limited visibility. “And then we’ll also be putting them in these rocket ship-type things to score points.”
Kammerer, a senior at Air Academy High School, has been a part of the robotics team since her freshman year and now serves as the student CEO. As the student CEO, she is responsible for oversight of the projects and working with other students in leadership roles to ensure the team meets its goals.
The robotics team not only providing students with hands-on STEM experience, but it is also teaching them how to succeed in a corporate environment. The team is divided into departments and has a full organizational chart with managers, vice presidents, and roles like a chief executive officer or a chief operating officer.
“As the head coach, one of my goals is to create as close to a real-world corporate experience as we can for high school students, so that’s why we’ve created the organizational structure that we have, and also the reason that we make them go through interviews,” Jason Buhler, the adult head coach for the robotics team and a teacher at Air Academy High School said.
Interview panels consist of adult mentors and senior students in the organization.
“We’re very proud of the fact that this is a truly student-led organization,” Buhler said, adding that the students have the final say on almost anything that doesn’t legally require an adult’s approval.
Only two of the team’s mentors are District 20 teachers, the others are working professionals who volunteer their time and experience to help the team gain all the knowledge and experience possible.
“We have mentors that have been with this team (for years),” Buhler said of how passionately involved mentors get with the team, adding that some mentors have been with the team for 18 of the 19 years the team has been in existence.
For more information about FIRST and the upcoming robotics game, visit firstinspires.org.