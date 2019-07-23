Trust, confidence and working with others are skills teachers at the Academy Children’s Theatre (ACT) and Academy Community Theatre (ACT II) hope to instill in young students.
The business and the nonprofit organization, both endeavors of owner and co-founder Lynn Hamilton, moved to 481 Windchime Place on Jan. 1. Renovating the new space meant twice the number of mirrored studio rooms and double the square footage of the old location, which allows for more classes and more class offerings, says Hamilton. The school had previously offered a basic acting, musical theater and Broadway combo; now it will also offer regular stage combat, acting for community theater or film, Shakespeare and stage makeup classes.
This June and July ACT held 35 camps and served more than 450 students aged 4 to 18. Hamilton said the classes typically fill up quickly and necessitate the use of waitlists. The school is currently registering for its fall semester classes.
Hamilton started the company in 2005 to fill a gap in theater education for her own daughter.
ACT’s motto is, “building character, confidence and creativity.” Progress towards that goal, Hamilton says, is made in various ways. These include when students put on a show and learn it’s “not all about you,” but instead the cast working together as a whole makes for a successful performance. She also works toward building confidence and creativity by using “wholesome” material, and through small class sizes.
She says each student has the same size part in ACT productions because, “(They’re) here to learn and grow and have fun,” instead of being part of a tight competitive atmosphere.
Students travel from as far away as Castle Rock, Cañon City, Woodland Park and Divide. Hamilton says she’s glad there will be more opportunity for all students in the bigger space.
The expansion and nonprofit status of ACT II have opened up opportunities for sponsors and program advertisers to support the program. Ticket prices don’t come close to covering costs for putting on shows, Hamilton said.
ACT II has a focus of “bringing literature to life,” stages plays based on children’s books that are being jointly studied by schools. In April, the nonprofit sold out the 750-seat Shockley-Zalabak Theater in the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs for its production of “Willy Wonka Theatre for Young Audiences” — a $60,000 undertaking featuring a rotating set including a playground slide.
Many students from local Title I schools (those with the highest student concentrations of poverty) attended at discounted rates or for free.
Schools can reserve seats now for fall field trips to see the upcoming ACT II show, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. It is set to run Nov. 14-16.
Christine Atkinson, whose daughter Sarah is a past ACT student, said she appreciates how much the youth themselves are involved behind the scenes.
“It takes special people, to believe in these young people (in that way),” she says.”
Fall semester classes start the week of Aug. 19. Learn more at actcolorado.net or by calling 331-2434.