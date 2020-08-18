The Incline is once again open with a reservation system remarkably similar to what Colorado Springs proposed two months ago. We are already hearing complaints. Visitors are contacting us from out of state and lamenting the fact that they can’t make a reservation now for the days they are here. They worry about getting shut out.
Perhaps you recall the “Tragedy of the Commons.” The theory suggests people will tend to behave selfishly rather than take into consideration the needs of others if there is no penalty. That means, they might reserve a spot on the Incline for every day next week even though they only intend to use it twice — because they can.
Fortunately, City of Colorado Springs staff at the trailhead has been given the latitude to allow walk ups to register on site if the numbers for that half hour allow it.
Those of you who don’t use the Incline may be weary of the controversy surrounding this iconic trail.
I admit to being ready to move on to other issues, if it weren’t for the stories I hear from people devoted to the Incline.
After a five-year hiatus, I made my reservation and hiked it ….very slowly. There’s no “faking it” on the Incline. If you aren’t in shape, you will suffer. If you are in shape, you will suffer less.
But I want to share the stories I heard during my interminably long 1.75-hour climb.
There was the man from Oklahoma who hiked the Incline years ago and always intended to try it again. Since then he’s had a liver transplant and added the Incline to his bucket list. He was so very grateful to have it reopen and to have secured a reservation.
There was a group of six women with matching T-shirts from Minneapolis. They came to Colorado to celebrate a 50th birthday — but it gets better. One of that group, Michelle, had her foot reconstructed several years ago. Her doctor told her she’d never hike again. Here she was, with friends — hiking the Incline and as she explained joyfully — cancer free. It makes me wonder if there were others like Michelle, denied that triumphant moment of success while it was closed.
Finally, there is Steve who is local and continued to use it during the closure. According to the signs at the trailhead, Steve should have been jailed or fined or both. Except Steve is one of these people who carries a trash bag each time he ascends and picks up the trash and empty water bottles left by others. He loves the Incline and it’s his way of giving back.
Through the years I’ve heard stories of users who will tell you the Incline changed their life in some positive way.
I can tell you my Incline climb reminded me that it’s time to take my level of fitness a bit more seriously. Too many Zoom meetings are taking their toll. Nothing earth-shattering but I would argue you can’t do the Incline without coming face to face with some truth about yourself. And when you finally reach the summit, celebrate with others (six feet apart), and see those well-deserved amazing views of our community — one’s overall outlook is much improved.
So yes, I am delighted that the Incline has reopened and look forward to the day when the reservation system is eliminated and the Incline is again available to all.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.