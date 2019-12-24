By now, we’ve all seen the ad: a guy gives his wife a stationary bike for Christmas. She gets up every day, makes video selfies of her bike time, and after a year, hails the experience as life-changing. In other words, a typical commercial complete with the “hero’s journey” baked in. So why are so many people up in arms about this seemingly harmless ad?
The first time I saw it, I laughed out loud, but not for the reasons that social media has ripped this thing apart. The video ad has been called out for sexism and fat-shaming, and parodied ad nauseam. People are offended by the idea of a man giving his wife a piece of exercise equipment. We don’t know if this guy wants his wife to lose weight (she’s already thin as a rail), if he’s genuinely interested in helping her stay healthy, or if she told him to buy it for her. Without knowing the backstory or the husband’s intentions, I couldn’t be offended by the bike. In fact, the guy — and the gift — didn’t bother me at all.
It was the woman who annoyed the crap out of me. She’s fit, gorgeous, and she first appears in the ad holding a little girl’s hand, so we know she’s a mom. She has a career, too, as we see her come in the door dressed like she came straight from the office. Oh, and her house is immaculate. In other words, like a lot of women, she’s already doing a lot. Contrast that beyond-busy life with her reaction to the bike.
“Alright, first ride, I’m a little nervous, but excited. Let’s do this,” she says, mugging for the camera. Seriously? What does she think is going to happen? It’s a stationary bike, which by definition, means that it’s not going anywhere. You would think she was about to pilot a rocket ship!
Next, we see her dashing home from work to proudly proclaim, “Five days in a row, are you surprised?” Um, no, we’re not surprised. If you’re like most working moms, you also got up before everyone else in the house, showered, dressed, did your hair and makeup, got the kids up, made breakfast, packed lunches, drove to work in morning traffic, put in at least eight hours — maybe more — on the job, hit the gym on your lunch hour, cooked dinner, helped the kids with their homework, read them a book, put them to bed, did a little housework, balanced the checkbook, downed a beer or a glass of wine, watched some of your favorite TV show without falling asleep, and had a decent conversation (and maybe more) with your husband five days in a row, too, which is a heck of a lot more impressive than pedaling a bike that goes nowhere in the middle of your living room.
In the next scene, Peloton woman is struggling to get up at 6 a.m. to ride her bike. Thinking back on when my kids were little and I was a working mom, 6 o’clock was practically sleeping in, especially if the weather was bad and I had a long commute. Who are you kidding, lady? Get out of bed. And give that lazy man of yours a swift kick, too. Or are you giving the kids Pop-Tarts and juice-in-a-box for breakfast again?
This particular bike comes with a monitor and a video “coach,” and when Peloton woman hears this coach call her by name, she’s shocked and ecstatic. Wow, technology. I don’t even know where to start with that one.
It’s not the bike and it’s not the dude. It’s not the actress, either, because she was probably just reading her lines and following the director’s orders. But whoever is in charge of marketing over at Peloton needs to get out and meet some real women. Maybe he or she should get to know women here in Colorado, where we are not afraid of stationary bikes. Some of us have them in our living rooms as a backup for days when we can’t go rock climbing, snowshoeing, or mountaineering. And plenty of Colorado women wouldn’t be caught dead on an exercise bike because unless you park it in front of the TV while you watch “The Great British Baking Show” (like I do), a stationary bike is just not that exciting. Those women are out there pedaling real bikes on dirt trails and over mountain passes.
I’m an average woman, activity-wise, and the Peloton bike doesn’t scare me. So imagine what other Colorado women must think of it. Women like Sarah Meiser, who has climbed every 14,000-foot peak in the state in calendar winter. Or Christy Mahon, the first woman to ski them all. Teresa Gergen not only climbed every mountain over 10,000 feet in Colorado, she summited every 13,000-foot peak in the contiguous US and Hawaii. Then there’s Alyson Kirk, who’s climbed everything over 12,000 feet in the state and is on a quest to summit every 12er in the country. Like Peloton woman, none of these women are professional athletes. Yet, I doubt if they’re intimidated by stationary bikes — or by real bikes with chains, tires, and everything, for that matter.
So that’s the deal with the Peloton ad. It tries to make exercise bike workouts look more challenging than they actually are so the payoff will seem like a much bigger deal than it really is. To attain the effect, they had a woman act woefully fearful and painfully stupid for their commercial. Maybe making your target audience — in this case, a woman who is already doing a lot — look weak and foolish to sell exercise equipment is a new marketing trend, and if it is, that actually is kind of scary. A lot scarier than a stationary bike.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.