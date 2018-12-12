In a way, Justin Abbott was already right at home at Rampart High School, even before he was hired as new girls’ basketball coach.
And that wasn’t lost on school athletic director and assistant principal Andy Parks.
“He teaches at Mountain Ridge, which is our feeder middle school, and every time he’d come in our building, a bunch of kids would say ‘Hey, Mr. Abbott, how are you doing?’ Parks said. “We had a lot of kids who were familiar with him, and it just seemed like a good fit for us. His overall experience may have been less than others who applied, but from how I saw him relate with kids, I knew we found our guy.”
Abbott, a graduate of Northern Arizona University, accepted the position in late September and recently started his first season at the varsity level while continuing to teach social studies at Mountain Ridge, a position he’s held for four years.
He replaced Ashley Miller, who took an administrative position with the Air Force Academy women’s basketball team following four years with the program.
As a coach, Abbott previously led the girls’ junior varsity program at Lewis-Palmer High School the past three seasons.
Abbott’s desire to coach started as a high-school student in Flagstaff and continued into college, where he took on several positions in leadership for youth teams at Aquaplex, a recreation facility similar to the YMCA.
“Those days really spurred my interest in coaching,” Abbott said.
An opportunity at Lewis-Palmer gave Abbott a chance to further hone his coaching skills, and at least one coach at the District 38 school could see a future varsity coach.
“Justin really worked not just to understand the game, but to teach the game, and that was very evident in the relationships he built while he was here,” L-P girls’ coach Kristy Youngpeter said. “You have to not only love the game, but you have to have the priorities of the young ladies ahead of your own, and he has that.”
As head coach of Rampart, a 5A program, the step-up in competition has been daunting. The squad lost its first five games to start the new season, but Abbott sees the big picture. He knew it might not be a smooth ride at the beginning.
“It’s a challenge, but a fun challenge for sure,” said Abbott, whose wife, the former Alexis Hafner, teaches English as a second language at Rampart. “The most difficult piece you run into is that as the players are adjusting, you have to stay committed to the process as a coach and not jump off. We made a plan for the season, and just because you have struggles at the beginning, you can’t deviate from that. I think we’ll see big payoffs if we just stay with the process.”
With family in Salida, Abbott for years envisioned a future in the Pikes Peak region after college.
Now, it’s all coming together.
“It always felt like home here,” Abbott said. “Now that I’m coaching at Rampart, I’m getting a chance to coach some of my former students (at Mountain Ridge). It’s nice to see familiar faces, for sure.”