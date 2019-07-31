U.S. Air Force Airman Samantha L. Boyd graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Boyd completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
A daughter of Robert W. and Tammie L. Boyd, she is a 2016 graduate of Air Academy High School.