The Lodge at Flying Horse, a 48-room boutique hotel that’s part of the upscale Flying Horse development on Colorado Springs’ north side, has been named a four-diamond property for the first time by AAA.
“It’s an industry badge that’s really important,” said Wendy McHenry, general manager for The Lodge at Flying Horse.
The property becomes only the fifth in the Pikes Peak region to receive AAA’s four-diamond rating, which the travel organization defines on its website as hotels and resorts that are “refined, stylish, with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”
The area’s other four-diamond properties are The Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs and The Cheyenne Mountain Resort, The Mining Exchange hotel and The Garden of the Gods resort in Colorado Springs. The Broadmoor hotel is the Springs’ only five-diamond property.
Hotels and resorts covet AAA ratings, which they can use to help brand themselves as top-of-the-line properties as they woo guests, meetings and conferences. Of more than 27,000 hotels inspected by AAA in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, only 1,722 received four diamonds in the last 12 months.
“It’s a recognizable award across a lot of different customer bases,” McHenry said. “So, for somebody that doesn’t know Flying Horse and isn’t familiar with the lodge, it adds credibility to what we do because they recognize that AAA four-diamond award as a top-tier property.”
Flying Horse, a nearly 1,600-acre, mostly residential master-planned community southwest of Colorado 83 and North Gate Boulevard, has been developed by longtime Colorado Springs real estate company Classic Cos.
It boasts six- and seven-figure homes, along with a members-only athletic club, a private, 18-hole golf course, a spa and The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, among other features. Flying Horse also is north of the fast-growing InterQuest residential and commercial area, and just east of the Polaris Pointe retail complex.
Classic opened The Lodge at Flying Horse in fall 2015, adding a high-end hotel to the development’s mix of amenities. The property has 40 guest rooms and four separate villas, each with two bedrooms.
It also has about 3,600 square feet of space for conferences and corporate gatherings; additional clubhouse meeting space brings Flying Horse’s total to nearly 10,000 square feet.
To capture more meetings and business events, Classic plans to add another building at The Lodge at Flying Horse whose guest rooms and suites will increase the property’s accommodations to 104 rooms.
The new building also will have an additional 3,600 square feet of meeting space, a bar and a restaurant with a varied menu that will focus on breakfast and lunch for conference guests, McHenry said.
Classic hopes to break ground on the new hotel building within the next few months and is targeting a spring 2021 opening, she said.
