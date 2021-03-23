Partners and candle enthusiasts Jeremy Nosbush and Tyler Pate launched MatchBox Candle Co. in February 2020 “out of the profound need to fill the hands of other candle lovers in the Northern Colorado Springs/Monument areas and beyond with a high quality candle,” reads their company bio.
As awareness of the pandemic was dawning, Nosbush and Pate already had one successful business, Eastside Painters, running out of their North Colorado Springs home full-time. After “much entrepreneurial success” with that first business, they were motivated to investigate another one that they could also do from home.
The couple’s affection for candles morphed into the business after they “eventually became aware of the low quality products & potentially hazardous chemicals that were being used” by competitor’s candles that they’d given for years as gifts. They wanted to go for a “more sustainable, cleaner-burning, longer-lasting candle.”
So they started research and development “with much trial and error” in a basement craft studio workshop, using first a double boiler method and just a few scents, and then upgrading to a wax melter, larger containers to mix in, more shelf space and eventually the current 16 scent collections.
MatchBox Candle advertises candle wax made from, “All Natural, American-Grown Soybeans,” phthalate-free fragrance oils and 100% braided cotton wicks. Each “Collection” includes wax melts, large candle jars (16 ounces) and medium candles in an eight-ounce jelly jar.
The current location in their home has a separate entrance and is partially set up as a storefront, Nosbush says.
Just this month the two founders submitted an intent to lease for a storefront space in Monument, which they hope to open in May. Giving customers the chance to touch and smell the candle scents has the two founders excited. As well as they look forward to the chance to interact in person with the developing fan base of their product.
Previously online sales through Shopify have been good for MatchBox, Nosbush reported. Partly because, he says, when remote working became widespread this year so many folks were trying to create a calming, comfortable space in their home offices.
“A lot of people like to think of flame as life” and also enjoy the scents, he says.
Scent collections have evocative names or ones that reflect their natural, food ingredients and include, “Prohibition Punch, HomeSpun Sugar, Porch Swing and Coffee Bean Crunch.”
Nosbush and Pate do all marketing and publicity work themselves for the range of candles in glass jars and also the wax melts. A wax melt is an item that is a scented piece of wax without a wick. It is designed to be melted in a wax warmer or other heat source.
Creative language in the descriptions on the website for the candle collection strive to transport potential buyers with a scent-based experience to for example, “a lantern-lit speak-easy (Prohibition Punch). And, “Matched with poached pear and bootlegged brandy, this is a comforting scent that is reminiscent of Fall, yet has a crispness to it that is just as enjoyable on a cool Spring evening.”
Colorado Blue Spruce is, “Matched With: A Rocky Mountain Trail.”
The company and products have performed well at some local markets including Colorado Farm & Art Markets and local area pop-up shops. Candles have also been shipped to 23 states and are available in six local shops. As well, Nosbush reports they have a few wholesale accounts, including some with local realtors for gift baskets.
Nosbush shares that the potential future storefront hopes to offer “creative candle-pouring experiences … as part of the many things we do in our shop.”