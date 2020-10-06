With no scientific research to support me, I do think that because of the coronavirus pandemic and related challenges and changes in their lives, some people in the Pikes Peak region may be getting healthier.
We have moved into the autumn equinox now, but our sunny, warm, mostly dry summer helped propel a significant number of our residents outside. If you have been to Ute Valley Park or other area parks, you must have seen and experienced the increase in park traffic and activities. We have heard the details about record-setting bicycle sales. The number of people out walking within their neighborhoods has shown a sharp increase as well.
The scientific data surrounding the pandemic does say being outside is a good thing and offers up far less risk than being indoors. It appears those words have been effective in getting more people to choose to get up and get out walking, hiking and biking to benefit their health. Gyms have reopened and are perhaps experiencing a bit lower usage than pre-pandemic levels, but they too continue in helping people get fit.
The Friends of Ute Valley Park concluded the evening work sessions that run April through mid-September each year. We will be gathering the tallies from this year and sharing the total successes in this space soon. Our volunteers are a lifeblood to help accomplish the critical UVP work to keep up with the increased traffic in the park this year has brought.
At the beginning of the sessions, we experienced some hiccups regarding the pandemic restrictions including group gatherings, social distancing, etc. But over time, working with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, we were able to navigate the situation. Participation support from our volunteers has also driven demand to ensure that next year we will have multiple locations available during the evening sessions.
The FUVP is also involved in the 7th Annual Creek Week work session. The Creek Week work is the largest land and waterway litter and debris collection cleanup event in the state of Colorado. Creek Week is a 9-day event that takes place at the end of September and beginning of October. This whole community effort is to help clean up the Fountain Creek Watershed, raise awareness about the watershed, our area water supply, and address the littering issue to make our communities cleaner, safer and more beautiful.
All the above text is another effort like many prior I have made over the years in this space to provide information of all things associated with Ute Valley Park. Seen here have been details on the origin of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, our mission statement, the park expansion, donation support, great volunteer efforts, and the overall appreciation and enjoyment of Ute Valley Park. My involvement came about because of the recruitment efforts by Bruce Hutchison, president of Pinecliff Homeowners Association. Bruce asked my help to join in during the formation of the Friends of Ute Valley Park. Sadly, Bruce passed away Aug. 10 after a brief illness. During his tenure as HOA president, he accomplished so many things and I am very thankful for all his efforts on behalf of the Pinecliff neighborhood, where I have lived for 33 years. Of note is my highest appreciation for him achieving his goal to create and regularly participate in the Friends of Ute Valley Park.
A common reference to enjoying and preserving our great outdoors is “leave it as you found it.” Bruce was certainly a strong advocate of that sentiment. For all his actions related to UVP and other community organizations that Bruce supported, I would amend that statement as it applies to Bruce to read “leave it BETTER than you found it.” His volunteering and commitment to so many efforts have made them far better because of his drive and participation and for all of that I say thank you, Bruce. You will be missed.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.