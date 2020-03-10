The story of the first car to the summit of Pikes Peak has been told many times, but here is a bit more. This feat was achieved in 1901 and the car actually went up the railroad tracks! I have seen pictures of it on the steps of the summit house.
In 1920, as a publicity stunt, one of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb racers took a stock Paige automobile up the railroad tracks. The railroad in places climbs 25 feet in 100 feet, much steeper than Pikes Peak Highway. The car’s wheels were just outside the four feet, eight and a half-inch spaced track (called standard gauge). The car had to negotiate over several spots where there were switches in the track. This had to be done slowly and carefully. Most of the trip was done in low gear, but up in the middle of the trip, second was possible. The speed ranged from 5 mph up to 18 mph. It had to be bone-shattering as the car bumped along on the ties and ballast. By the way, the fastest the train gets on its way up is 10 mph.
A train followed the car up the line as not one but two film crews recorded the event. The Paige Automobile Co. intended to use these films in advertising their automobiles. They had rented the railway and the train. Once the car reached the summit, it was taken down the road. It took two sets of tires to get up the mountain. The rocks and the track did a tremendous job of chewing up the rubber. I suspect yet another set was used to go down the road, but nothing is said about that in the newspaper items covering the day.
It was advertised as the first car to do this, but it was far from it.
In 1913 another car drove up the road, then down the railroad. This was prior to the first summer the automobile road was open. Spencer Penrose had just purchased the rights to operate the old carriage road from Cascade from a company that had gone broke trying to upgrade the road. He started the car race to the top for publicity.
This car, driven by “Bear Cat” Brown went up the rough road. The trip down the railroad was more of a challenge than a trip up, because of the quality of automobile brakes of the day. The problem was controlling the speed. In addition, the car tires were wrapped to provide both traction and protection of the rubber.
If you drive today’s paved road up the mountain, the old carriage road can still be seen in a few places. Hopefully, this time next year the all-new cog railway will open!
