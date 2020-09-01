With the reality of COVID-19 remaining a threat, getting out of town is still a challenge. For example, the last two months I’ve noted driving opportunities in New Mexico. However, due to the pandemic, there are travel restrictions to many states, including New Mexico.
Please check for updates prior to planning any trip. According to cv.nmhealth.org, at this writing, New Mexico still has a 14 day self-isolation and self-quarantine requirement for out of state arrivals.
I’ve described in recent columns the option of taking virtual tours instead of traveling. That, of course, remains an option. And I’ll continue to note virtual tours that, hopefully, will be of interest. But given the challenge right now of travel, I’m going to change course a bit. Until we can start traveling again more normally, I will write either on trips in Colorado or about some American history I find interesting.
Those of you who have read my columns over the last almost four years know that the travel I find particularly interesting has to do with American history. So, the change won’t be very dramatic. I checked my files and I’ve already written on opportunities in Colorado such as: Bent’s Old Fort, the Pike Stockade, the Colorado National Monument, the Old Hundred Mine, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Crested Butte, the Matchless Mine (the Tabor story) near Leadville, Fort Garland, El Pueblo History Museum, the Heroes Plaza-National Medal of Honor Memorial and the Center for American Values both in Pueblo, Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, Koshare Museum in La Junta, the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum in Las Animas, Fort Lyon, and the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, to name some. I’m sure there are more visit opportunities and I’ll try and get to them and let you know. (Please check before you go to the Colorado locations also to see if there are COVID-19 restrictions.)
As far as interesting American history stories, I’ve found the key is to make them relatable or strange but true. For example, why George and Martha Washington did not have their own children (she did have children from her first husband), or, locally, why Pikes Peak got named after Zebulon Pike even though he never got to the top of the mountain.
Along this line, my daughter and I have recorded a number of podcasts. We’re starting with the Virginia presidents. Currently there are three on Thomas Jefferson: the Tripoli Pirates — our first foreign war, the Louisiana Purchase and the tie to the Haitian Revolution, and Jefferson’s children. The first one on James and Dolley Madison is about Dolley’s son from her first marriage — the son basically bankrupted them due to his alcoholism and gambling. Find the podcasts at anchor.fm/brimccor. We’ll be recording more over the next several weeks.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.