It was a moment in time. I could have gone home and let the Air Force begin the process to kick the young airman out. Joey could have been just another statistic of a military member discharged from the Air Force for failing to adapt. But it frustrated me that Joey was throwing away his career so quickly.
When the phone rang at 5:30 p.m. with a report that Joey was failing to follow a lawful order, as the first sergeant. I directed that Joey be kept in place until I arrived. I believed in Joey and felt he had a future in the military.
Joey had been the ringleader for an alcohol drinking party with over a dozen underaged airmen. We had conducted an Article 15 on the young man, which is the Air Force’s way of dealing with minor infractions of law or policy. Part of the punishment was that Joey was being sentenced to correctional custody. This program was essentially like going back through boot camp.
As I arrived, Joey was being kept in an office at the position of attention. While I rarely ever lectured to a military member while standing at the iconic position, in this case I went into my lecture mode complete with my straightened ‘blade hand.’ Joey had said he was going to refuse to go to correctional custody, which he technically had the right to do. However, I informed him in that special first sergeant way that not only would he NOT refuse, but that I was going to personally deliver him to the program.
Over the course of the next three weeks, Joey did so well in the program I convinced the commander to order him released early. Joey went on to complete his technical school and reported to Hurlburt Field, Florida. Later I would actually run into Joey when I was stationed at Al Jaber, Kuwait. I think all the color drained from his face when he saw me that day. That was in 2001, and until years later I had lost track of Joey after the Middle East encounter.
Imagine my surprise on New Year’s Eve 2017, when I received a ‘friend request’ on Facebook from Joey. I accepted his friend request while halfway expecting he might send me a profanity laced rant about what a horrible human being I am. However, I received a message that was quite the opposite. Joey said, “… you did me a great service 18 years ago. I hold a great deal of respect, appreciation and you can believe it or not, love for your sir. If you hadn’t done this for me, I would never have met my wife, had my children, seen all the places that I’ve seen.”
I was stunned by his response. I was just a first sergeant who got angry at an airman who wanted to throw away his opportunities in the Air Force. I could have just gone home after a long day. But something wouldn’t let me. A moment in time changed this young man’s life forever. He went on to serve successfully for six years and his first sergeant in Florida once told me he was his best airman in the unit.
What moment in time might you experience with someone that might change their life forever? I wish I could say that all of the troubled airmen I dealt with in my career had ‘happily ever after’ stories. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
There was also a moment in time nearly 2,000 years ago when a baby was born the Middle East. As Fulton Sheen pointed out in his “Life of Christ” book, Jesus was born between two cattle and died between two thieves. Both his birth and his death were moments in time with global impacts. My investment in Joey paid off and certainly Jesus Christ’s investment in you will pay off in your personal life. You just never know how a moment in time can change everything.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He currently works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.