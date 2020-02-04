College classes often require students to design or create something along with attending classes and taking exams. This is especially true in disciplines like engineering and manufacturing where hands-on experience is a fundamental element of the learning.
When Veronika Scott was a junior at the College for Creative Studies, one of her assignments was to create something to address a social need in the community. She had been volunteering at a local homeless shelter and had gained some insight into the needs of the adults who regularly stayed at the shelter. After tossing around some ideas for the assignment, Veronika decided to design a durable jacket which could also be used as a sleeping bag. She knew the jacket had to keep people warm plus protect them from rain and snow during the brutally cold Michigan winters.
One day, while she was discussing ideas for the jacket at the homeless shelter, a woman shouted, “We don’t need jackets, we need jobs!” Veronika knew that was true, having grown up in an unstable family situation herself. She couldn’t put the woman’s words out of her mind.
Veronika didn’t know how to sew, so she asked her mom to teach her and ultimately spent 80 hours on the first prototype of the jacket. She refined the design, incorporated the Empowerment Plan, and launched a website asking for donations to purchase jackets for the homeless in Detroit. Much to her surprise, hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in and she needed to quickly fulfill the orders.
Remembering the woman’s words, Veronika hired three women from the shelter, taught them how to make the jackets and they went to work in a warehouse. As orders increased, she hired more people from the shelter who were eager to work hard, learn new skills, and earn an income. Although Veronika didn’t have any business experience, she knew she had to keep costs low. Why not tap into resources in the community who might help in some way? With that in mind, Veronika reached out to Detroit-based apparel company, Carhartt, and they offered an ongoing supply of fabric that would have gone unused. General Motors and Patagonia joined in and began donating fabric.
Veronika’s first employee was a 58-year old woman who had been homeless for five years and had previously served time in prison. With a steady, reliable income, the woman was able to eventually purchase a home and start college funds for her grandchildren. Every employee seemed eager to learn and over time, none of them quit their jobs. Additionally, because she believed in the power of education, Veronika decided that employees would spend 60% of the day working and 40% of the day learning. Classes were offered in areas such as financial health and wellness, GED completion and leadership development. The education was free and scheduled during paid work-time. In addition, the Empowerment Plan provides therapy and career advancement support services.
Since 2012, everyone who was hired left the homeless shelter within four to six weeks of starting employment and not one person has remained homeless. Many employees obtained driver’s licenses, some paid off debts, and others reconnected with family members. Without a doubt, these individuals had achieved some stability and independence.
Since the Empowerment Plan was founded in 2012, they’ve manufactured and shipped around 35,000 jackets to each of the 50 states as well as 18 countries. Hoodies, T-shirts and other items are sold in addition to the jackets, which are purchased as donations for $125. Eighty jobs have been created and filled, impacting the employee’s children and other family members as well.
The organization’s mission continues to focus on providing jobs with the ultimate goal of equipping the employees with skills for higher-wage careers. Veronika sums it up this way, “A coat is just a band-aid for a systemic issue and what really would have an impact is hiring the population who would need them in the first place. We train them in whatever they need to be independent. We want people to be proud of themselves and what they can accomplish.”
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.