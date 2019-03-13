The new spring sports season is upon us, and a handful of coaches across District 20 are getting ready to make their debuts in new roles.
Karin Lundin (boys’ swimming at Rampart), Kim Davis (boys’ tennis at Air Academy), Robin Boddy (girls’ lacrosse at Rampart) and Brandon Buchanan (Air Academy baseball) are new to their respective staffs. Earlier this school year, Matt Gilbert started his first season with Pine Creek girls’ swimming and has transitioned to the boys’ squad for the spring.
Lundin is in her 21st year of teaching high school and coaching, the last 11 at Rampart in physical education, lifeguarding and health. Previously, she was the head girls’ swimming coach at Harrison.
She replaced Dan Greene, who had coached both programs at Rampart the past four years. He led the boys’ squad the past 12 years and continues to coach the girls’ program that recently won its second straight 4A state title.
“I am following in the steps of some great coaches at Rampart, especially in swimming,” Lundin said. “I am very excited to be coaching the boys, who will be very successful this season. We have lots of young talent and returning state swimmers. I have waited for this amazing opportunity to coach swimming again.”
While Davis is new to her role at Air Academy, she’s no greenhorn in her profession. She is a certified tennis professional who has coached tennis for more than 20 years, including at the NCAA Division I level at the U.S. Air Force Academy who most recently led the girls’ program at The Vanguard School.
Davis played tennis at Air Force and won two conference championships and went on to serve in the Air Force as a KC-135 pilot in Desert Storm and Bosnia. She later returned to Colorado Springs to coach the Falcons and also earned her master’s degree in physical education from the University of Northern Colorado and earned the title of distinguished graduate from Squadron Officer School.
She has been featured in a number of publications and DVDs and has presented at several world, division and high school conferences.
The job at Air Academy became vacant earlier in the school year when Matt Kiser stepped away from the program. He remains on staff as the Kadets boys’ coach.
Boddy replaced Justin Chidester, who led the Rams’ lacrosse program last season.
Buchanan brings a wealth of experience to Air Academy, a longtime state power, for his first head coaching gig.
Buchanan, a native of Fort Collins who played at Rocky Mountain High School and later at Neb.-Kearney, got his start in Colorado Springs six years ago as an assistant at Vista Ridge and spent the past five as an assistant at St. Mary’s High School.
Gilbert, a native of Murrieta, Calif., swam collegiately at Fresno Pacific University while pursuing a degree in business finance.