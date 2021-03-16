Are you a “glass half-full" or "glass half-empty” person? Like it or not, sometimes people are judged this way. They’re judged on the basis of whether their perspective on life is optimistic or pessimistic.
It’s as if the water in a glass is an accurate measurement of a person’s attitude and behavior. Water in a glass is an easy thing to visualize and I think it’s widely used as a metaphor for that reason.
Visualizing someone’s mindset isn’t always as simple. In recent years, Carol Dweck’s research on the "Growth Mindset" has become widespread in the fields of psychology, education, leadership development and parenting.
In 2012, Dweck defined the fixed and growth mindsets: “In a fixed mindset students believe their basic abilities, their intelligence, their talents, are just fixed traits. They have a certain amount and that's that, and then their goal becomes to look smart all the time and never look dumb. In a growth mindset students understand that their talents and abilities can be developed through effort, good teaching and persistence. They don't necessarily think everyone's the same or anyone can be Einstein, but they believe everyone can get smarter if they work at it.” While one’s mindset isn’t as easy to visualize as a glass of water, the concept of fixed and growth mindsets is practical and useful.
While we’re thinking about water, I imagine the ocean and a desert. Scarcity and abundance. On a societal scale, basic resources like food, water and shelter are either scarce or abundant as a result of one’s socioeconomic level. Healthcare has become scarce and strained with the coronavirus pandemic, yet for the well-to-do, there’s an abundance. It’s an uneven playing field as medical professionals and healthcare organizations strive to provide the right level of medical care, in an industry with fierce competition, slim profits margins and uneven distribution of resources.
This year, it’s become more obvious as the spread of coronavirus overwhelmed many underserved communities where resources were scarce to begin with. While states competed for supplies of ventilators and N95 masks, hospitals brought in as many staff as they could even though patient care was limited by the number of available rooms. Hallways and offices quickly turned into patient care areas and every square end was filled.
Now, there are fluctuations in the availability of COVID-19 tests and scarcity or abundance with vaccinations. Vaccine distribution is going pretty quickly despite the limited number of doses. Pfizer, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson have increased the production of their new vaccines while states grapple with distributing the available doses.
Behind the scenes, manufacturers churn out as many ventilators and masks as possible while ramping up production. Several months ago, GM, Ford and Tesla joined the manufacturing effort to produce ventilators, masks and other critical items that quickly became scarce. In Columbus, Ohio, Plaskolite increased production of plastic face shields and Plexiglas; now, they’re operating 24/7 at 100% capacity, plus they currently have a 15-week backlog of orders.
Meanwhile, in Ballabgarh, India, Hindustan Syringes works around the clock producing specialty syringes for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some experts estimate that the world needs between eight billion and 10 billion syringes for COVID-19 vaccinations. Before the coronavirus pandemic, only 5% to 10% of the estimated 16 billion syringes used worldwide were meant for vaccination and immunization.
Hindustan Syringes has traditionally supplied syringes for UNICEF immunization programs in some of the world’s poorest countries. In these countries, syringe reuse is common and it’s one of the main sources of deadly infections such as hepatitis. According to UNICEF, Hindustan Syringes will be shipping 3.2 million syringes soon. Recently, the company sold 15 million syringes to the Japanese government and over 400 million to India for its COVID-19 inoculation drive, one of the largest in the world. This company alone is ramping up manufacturing to produce about 240 million more.
Behind the scenes in Plant No. 6 in Ballabgarh, India, machines coated in yellow paint run constantly while squirting out plastic barrels and plungers. Other machines from Italy assemble each component, like needles, while quality is monitored by sensors and cameras. Employees in blue protective suits inspect trays of syringes before packing them into crates.
Hindustan Syringes makes its needles from stainless steel strips imported from Japan. The strips are curled into cylinders and welded at the seam, then stretched and cut into fine capillary tubes, which machines glue to plastic hubs. To make the jabs less painful, they are dipped in a silicone solution.
Hindustan Syringes knows the ropes in this niche industry. Founded in 1957, it’s family-owned and operated, frugally-run and customer-service oriented. While there are companies like this all over the world, there’s an abundance of intelligence and knowledge at Hindustan Syringes. That’s clearly a glass full of water.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.