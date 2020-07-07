I collect a lot of short items for use here, and now and then I need to share them. With the library being closed I have been unable to do the work to fill some requests from readers. Today we will use several short items placed for your enjoyment.
I have done several airplane related stories over the years. My favorite is the photographer in Manitou who could make you look like you were flying over Pikes Peak. Then there was the Manitou airport. Did you know about the café near Adams Crossing that was built under the wings of an airplane! I do not have the exact location, but in 1937 the city ordered it removed. It seems it was getting rather derelict and they were afraid it would collapse and fall onto cars parked there. I have seen pictures of surplus World War II aircraft used like this. This brings up the Alexander Aircraft airport. It was east of North Nevada Avenue, and north of Fillmore. It was at first a grass/dirt field for delivering and testing their light planes. The only problem was waiting for trains!
Up into the late 1930s Nevada ended at the Rock Island tracks (about the 2500 block, and there was no Fillmore east of Tejon. By the time World War II came along Alexander aircraft was gone — it became Aircraft Mechanics.
Next, did you know they moved Fountain Creek in 1924? Just south of the present construction on I-25, Fountain Creek used to go into where Motor City now sits. Where it goes under Tejon it went north where the little park is just south of Las Vegas Street, then south to its present location east of South Nevada Avenue. In the 1935 Flood, Fountain Creek tried to move back to this path, but enough work had been done to prevent it. Since I-25 was built, it acts as a retaining wall.
Did you know there use to be towns like Papetown, also Roswell, Breed, and Borst on the north end of Colorado Springs? All are gone, except Papetown, it is northwest of Hancock and Fillmore. It, like the others, was a coal town.
