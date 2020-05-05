Fads come and go. They emerge out of nowhere and grab everyone’s attention.
By definition, a fad is something that’s popular for a short period of time like fidget spinners, Pokemon Go and Heelys. In contrast, a trend is a pattern that changes over a long period of time. Financial analysts study Wall Street trends and epidemiologists study trends in the health of different populations or demographic groups. In the news and in medical journals, graphs indicate whether the number of reported COVID-19 cases is up or down. Other graphs illustrate trends that indicate whether the virus increases with age or population density, for example, such as with the population density in New York city compared with rural Idaho.
As the public first learned about COVID-19, people looked for answers. How could we prevent our family from getting the virus? How might we change our habits to increase our chances of staying healthy? In a matter of hours, Lysol disinfecting wipes disappeared from store shelves and hand sanitizer became a rare find. As medical professionals protected themselves with masks or shields, families raced to stores like Home Depot to buy construction-type masks while others drove to Jo-Ann’s to buy fabric. Those who could sew churned out fabric masks with ties made of ripped T-shirts or elastic while kids experimented with ways to wrap bandanas over their noses and mouths.
As supplies sold out, many people turned to their seamstress-like friends for help. Volunteer groups sprung up like daffodils as they organized themselves to address the community’s needs. Last year, a volunteer network called Colorado Crafting for a Cause took action during the devastating Australian wildfires by making emergency supplies for the affected wildlife. Recently, Colorado Crafting for a Cause was called on to sew fabric masks, first for medical professionals and then for the local community. Their Facebook group drew hundreds of members within days as volunteers came out of the woodwork to share mask designs, fabric suggestions, and solutions to distribute masks. As of April 29, Colorado Crafting for a Cause has donated over 533,000 masks throughout Colorado. I suspect this is a trend that we’ll see for a long time.
As these volunteers sewed masks for medical professionals, other people found creative ways to support the healthcare system. In the United Kingdom, 99-year-old British war veteran Capt. Tom Moore decided to walk around his garden 100 times before turning 100. He kept a steady pace with his walker to complete each of the 82-foot laps counting up to 100 total laps. A fundraising page was created and over $700,000 has been raised for the UK’s National Health Service. “You’ve all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right,” Moore said. “For all those people finding it difficult at the moment, the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.” He must have had quite a birthday celebration.
In Paris, Elisha Nochomovitz, age 32, wanted to prove that even under lockdown conditions, people could exercise at home. He had been training for months for the Barcelona marathon but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Even though Nochomovitz was limited to his apartment, he decided to run a marathon on the artificial turf on his balcony. Since the balcony was only seven yards long, Nochomovitz had to turn every few seconds and run the opposite way. But in six hours and 48 minutes, he completed the full 26-mile length of a marathon. Then, he decided to run it again and shaved two hours off his time. “I wanted to open people’s minds and send a message to everyone that you can do sports at home and keep your sanity and condition,” said Nochomovitz. It’s possible that he has started a trend.
Who could have imagined so many drastic changes across the globe in such a short time? How quickly can we rise to the challenge and adjust to a different reality? Politicians, community leaders, and medical experts offer advice while people turn to their families and friends for guidance. Maybe astronauts like Jessica Meir, who returned to Earth after 205 days on the International Space Station, will offer some insight and wisdom.
It’s yet to be seen whether hand-sewn masks will ultimately be a fad or a trend and whether most people will return to their workplaces or work remotely. I expect we’ll continue to use less toilet paper and waste less food. More importantly, I hope we’ll continue to salute the frontline health care professionals and that appreciation for them will become a trend rather than a fad. In the long run, perhaps these tsunami-like changes in our lives will improve the human condition.
