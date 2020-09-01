Every few days, I hear someone ask, “What day is today?” The question startles me, but I understand their momentary confusion. It’s an unintended consequence of the pandemic that for many people, the days blur together and calendars have lost their significance.
On March 25, when Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado’s “stay-at-home” order, we ushered in a new era characterized by remote work, isolation and confusion. Schedules and routines turned upside down. Initially, everyone did their best to adjust to new and fast-changing rules. We created different work schedules, stopped spending time with friends and neighbors, and adopted Zoom. We tried to be flexible, resilient, and patient and everyone expected that the changes were temporary.
September is here and fall is coming. Five months have passed since Colorado’s stay-at-home order began and each week there are a few new rules. Officially, Colorado is under Level 2: Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors. Much of the state is open, but with restrictions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
In Colorado, there have been nearly 55,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,000 deaths. Across the country, there have been over 566,000 cases and approximately 176,000 deaths. These are staggering and shocking numbers and tragically, they increase every day. Public health officials and medical professionals pay close attention to the statistics because there are immediate repercussions and consequences. Every kind of health care organization feels the impact from hospitals and medical offices to nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. People of every age and in every stage of life absorb the statistics as we try to anticipate what might happen next.
Many school districts started classes Aug. 24 and new statistics are emerging. How many kids in each school have been tested and what percentage were positive? How many faculty members and administrators have tested positive since the beginning of the school year? How many college students have been suspended or expelled from campus for violating mask-wearing and social distancing rules? (36 from Purdue University, some from Syracuse University, etc.). In August, the University of Connecticut, University of Notre Dame and University of North Carolina were among a growing number of colleges and universities that kicked students out of on-campus housing as a result of violating campus rules. During August, many educational institutions decided to hold all classes remotely instead of in-person (Harvard, Princeton, Columbia and a litany of others). As the weeks pass, time will tell. Some college students are making bets on when their campus will close and others are predicting which university will be “the last one standing” in 2020.
Numbers tell a story. There are nearly 330 million people in the United States including nearly 6 million in Colorado. There are over 4 million registered voters in Colorado. Our state has over 1,900 schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and nearly 50,000 teachers. There are almost two million registered cars in the state plus almost 200,000 motorcycles. Count the mountains over 14,000 feet and you get 58. Count the number of representatives to the U.S. Congress and you get seven. We have 41 public parks, 32 ski resorts, and 163 golf courses. Approximately 45% of adults in Colorado live in households with a gun and around 14% of adults smoke cigarettes. We can run numbers all day long and throughout the night watching the patterns emerge and seeing the story play out before our very eyes.
The most important number to me is 62, which is the number of days until the presidential election. That’s 1,488 hours plus however long it takes to verify the votes. Nov. 3 will be a turning point in our country. A chance to right past wrongs and a chance for everyone to belong. A chance to unify instead of divide and to allow differences to gain respect rather than disdain. Leaders who model humility and appreciation for every individual regardless of color, beliefs, or background. Leaders with passion and purpose whose strategy and goals are meaningful and achievable. We have an opportunity to choose fact over fiction and analysis over assumptions.
Sixty-two days will pass by quickly. I’m counting them down.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.