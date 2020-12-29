Sometimes it seemed as if 2021 would never arrive but now it’s in our sights. People are busy with different types of traditions as 2020 draws to an end. I’ve never been fond of New Year’s resolutions because goals, commitments, and resolutions can be done any day of the year. Some people go public with their New Year’s resolutions, while others keep them private.
At the end of the calendar year, people reflect on the past year, try to make sense of it, and try to forget things that have happened. Each of us has our own little universe and our own perspective on the world. It’s like a kaleidoscope where colors change depending on the rotation. It’s cool to watch the patterns emerge and shift to something different, perhaps a new perspective or a new focus.
2020 brought a worldwide pandemic, a volatile economy and more climate change. Soon, we’ll have a new president and vice president as well as new cabinet members. In the presidential election, more people voted than at any other time in America’s history, and more voted by mail than ever before. Violence and protests were daily events along with record levels of unemployment.
In 2020, we saw public school and college closures, a massive expansion of remote learning, and topsy-turvy disruption in many industries. Despite the pandemic, approximately 3.7 million high school students and 3.9 million college students graduated from their schools within the U.S. and many of their diplomas arrived in the mail.
According to the U.S. Birth Clock, in 2020, approximately 445 babies were born every hour which is one every 8.08 seconds. Over 3.9 million babies were born through late December, which included over 62,000 in Colorado. Beyond our borders, during 2020, 14 astronauts arrived safely at the International Space Station and seven are hard at work on the ISS now. For the first time in history, NASA astronauts launched from American soil in the SpaceX Crew Dragon and NASA successfully launched its 2020 Mars Rover.
Closer to home, 2020 has meant that our younger son is one semester away from finishing college. Our older son graduated from college, completed both a bachelor’s and master’s degree this year, and most recently, accepted a full-time job in the space exploration industry. My mom turned 88, while her next door neighbor of 65 years turned 99. Then, a close friend of my mom’s named Merrily passed away just before her 99th birthday. There’s a special story behind mom’s friendship with Merrily. In the early 1950s, my mom moved from New Jersey to Denver for a job, not knowing anyone in the area, but she had one person’s phone number just in case. After arriving in Denver, my mom called the number and met Merrily. Soon afterward, Merrily introduced my mom to a young gentleman via a blind date. At the time, Mom drove a blue Chevy and Dad had a red Chevy and as luck would have it, their car keys fit each other’s Chevy’s! Long story short — skiing, courtship, marriage and three children were the result. Were it not for Merrily, I wouldn’t be here today.
In our circle of friends, 2020 has had its ups and downs and I’d like to share a few more happenings.
One of our neighbors learned that the new year will bring a 6th grandchild. A friend taught her granddaughter her first word, which was ‘uh-oh.’ In Littleton, my high school friend lost her father to COVID; months later, she got a new puppy and named him Zorro since this is ‘a time of masks.’ A friend across the country survived breast cancer, another started treatment for pancreatic cancer, and another located her birth son after 32 years of searching. Friends who are artists completed oil paintings and quilts while others spent time doing photography. Close friends bought a new house and tore out the kitchen in preparation for remodeling; others set up home offices and areas for their kids to learn remotely.
As the coronavirus numbers increased, our friends who work in healthcare professions worked record numbers of hours caring for patients, calming their families, and battling insurance companies on behalf of recovering patients. In the words of one friend who is an occupational therapist, “I knew the patient could improve with more rehabilitation, so I kept fighting for him to continue physical therapy. Eight weeks later, he walked out of the facility instead of going into a nursing home.” She added, “When the patients give it all they’ve got, I’ll walk every step with them. With so much darkness this year, we all need someone to be the light.”
Darn right, my friend. Let’s give it all we’ve got as we start a fresh, new year — 2021.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.