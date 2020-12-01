As the year winds down, I’m no different than millions of Americans: frustrated at the pandemic; shocked at all the deaths, not only in the U.S but around the world; and wondering if the precautions my wife and I are taking are sufficient.
Further, will 2021 be better? Will the vaccines being developed be safe and effective? Hopefully our medical professionals get a break, employment rates improve, and if we can’t get back to “normal” we at least can get back to looking forward to having some stability in our lives.
I was thinking the other day, is this the worst year I can remember in my life? And when I say worst year, I’m really thinking of the country overall, not my own personal experience. I’m sure everyone has personal years where family deaths, serious illnesses and job losses make it a bad year. I’m not old enough (born in 1955) to remember WWII or the Korean War. But I am old enough to remember 1968. 1968 was a tough year. Even at 13 years old, I knew it was a tough year. The Vietnam War was raging, there were violent protests across the country, and both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated. So, I compare bad years, however subjectively, to 1968. I now think if asked, what the worst year I can remember is, I would have to say 2020 ranks right up there with 1968.
Another year that was challenging for the country was 1973. The Watergate scandal was in progress (Richard Nixon ended up resigning in August 1974). The Senate Watergate hearings were conducted from May to August of 1973. The hearings were televised, which seems routine now, but was new back then. I worked swing shifts (3 p.m. to 11 p.m.) at a service station that summer and I distinctly remember getting up in the morning, watching the hearings and then going to work in the afternoon. If you have never heard of Sen. Sam Ervin from North Carolina, take the time to look him up. He chaired the Senate Watergate Committee. He was a strong supporter of the Constitution and we were lucky as a country to have him. He had a folksy disposition and became popular from the hearings. I can still remember him saying, “Now I’m just a country lawyer from North Carolina,” but you knew he knew his stuff.
My wife and I did get to southern Utah in October and I was going to cover our visit to Capitol Reef National Park. But given the surge in COVID-19 I can’t recommend out of state travel now in good conscience, even to areas that one might think remote. An enjoyable experience, I’ll cover Capitol Reef in a future column. (Another annoying aspect of the pandemic: people are getting away to areas they think are remote, only to find a lot of people there. See Zion National Park for an example.)
Hopefully 2021 is an improvement over 2020, and we can get out of town again. Until then, follow the rules/restrictions and stay healthy, get some reading in, take virtual tours and perhaps find some podcasts that interest you. My podcasts on some of the presidents from Virginia, along with a podcast on some of our sayings that come from colonial times, are available at Ear Tours-American History (anchor.fm/brimccor).
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.