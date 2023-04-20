Trips to Denver over the past two weeks exposed the Woodland Park High School track and field team some of the best competition from larger schools in the area.

Several Panthers responded to the higher level of competition, scoring new personal records in their respective events. Several athletes have already secured their spots in the upcoming state meet, while others are just a few steps away from qualifying.

"It is inspiring to see so many of our athletes setting new PRs and climbing up the all-time WPHS record boards," coach Jeremy Grier said. "We still have a month left in the season, and I believe we can achieve even greater things if we continue to push ourselves."

The teams' next meet will be at Garry Berry Stadium on April 28.

BASEBALL

Colorado Springs Christian 5, Woodland Park 2

Tanner McAfee had three hits and Ian Newsham threw five solid innings but the Panthers fell to CSCS at the Trojan Invitational Tournament at Fountain-Fort Carson.

Inclement weather limited Woodland Park to just one game at the tournament.

Aidan Hernandez, Griffin King and Gavin Strouse added hits for the Panthers.

"We are proud of our boys for their performance at the Trojan Invitational Tournament," said Coach Chris Becker. "They fought hard against a strong CSCS team, and we are confident they will continue improving with each game."

Woodland Park will travel to Fountain-Fort Carson to face the Trojans on April 29 at 3:30 pm.