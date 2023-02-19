WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School boys and girls basketball teams took on rival Manitou at home last week.

The Panthers’ girls kicked off the evening, taking on the Manitou Mustangs at 5 p.m. Feb. 16. The Lady Panthers lost to Manitou, 65 to 44, and ended their season 11-8 overall and 7-7 in league. They ranked ninth in the league.

After the girls’ game, the boys teams from Woodland Park and Manitou faced off at 6 p.m. before a standing-room only crowd at the high school gym.

Woodland Park was down five points at the half, but pulled through for a win. With just a few seconds left in the game, as the Panthers were down by two points, senior Caden Howard completed a three-pointer to win the game.

The crowd in the stands went wild, and students rushed the court to congratulate the team, which finished the regular season 13-6 overall and 10-4 in league play. The Panthers ended the season in third place behind The Vanguard School and Manitou High School.