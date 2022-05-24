Since 1990, the farmers market in Woodland Park has been bringing fresh produce and other food stuffs to Teller County. Now in its 32nd year, the mission continues 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., June 3 through Sept. 30 in Memorial Park.
Market Manager Sara Swart, who took over from the previous manager last July, said she has enjoyed getting to know the people and everything the area has to offer.
“We have great volunteers and a great board,” she said.
Many previous vendors are returning this summer and there are a host of new vendors joining the market.
“We’ll have a new cookie baker,” Swart said. “There will be vendors offering vegan and gluten-free items, cotton candy and kettle corn, charcuterie, fresh flowers and food and beverage trucks.”
New this year are demonstrations, including raptors from rescue organizations and gardening tips from the Teller County Cooperative Extension.
“We’re looking for people who are interested in demonstrating their animals and skills,” Swart said. “We’d love to have 4-H members volunteer showing visitors their projects and animals.”
Eight Young Entrepreneurs — vendors from the younger set — have signed up this year, and employees from the Woodland Park Public Library will be bringing back story time for the younger set.
The general criterion for vendors includes offering agricultural produce, cheese, eggs, meat and locally prepared foods. Craft vendors offer items related to agriculture, the kitchen or that are environmentally friendly. Nonprofit organizations will also be joining in on the fun.
“We’re talking to local ranchers about offering meat and shares of beef for example,” Swart said. “We want local farmers and ranchers to sell their products and educate shoppers.”
The market will be taking vendor applications all summer.
“They don’t have to sign up for the entire summer although we offer discounts to those who do,” Swart said. “Weekly site fees are $35, with $20 for seniors over age 70, and $5 for young entrepreneurs. The one-time application fee is $15.”
“The market will look a little different this year,” she said. “Covid restrictions have been lifted and the city parks department will be doing some work in Memorial Park, including reseeding certain areas.”
“Also, we’ve been meeting with the city and Pro Promotions to create a joint event with the Farmers Market, the Woodland Park Arts & Craft Fair and the (Salute to Americas Veterans) Rally on Aug. 19,” she added. “The market will move to Henrietta Avenue for the day.”
For more information about the market or to sign up as a vendor, visit wpfarmersmarket.com or call Swart at 719-400-9986.