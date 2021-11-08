WOODLAND PARK • With six new board members, the Downtown Development Authority is already flexing its collective muscles. To begin with, the authority changed the meetings from the first Tuesday morning to the first Tuesday evening of the month.
Last week, the board voted 8-1 to sever its professional relationship with Paul Benedetti, the attorney who has been with the DDA since its inception in 2001. Board Chair Merry Jo Larsen, voted in favor, along with Matt McCracken, Jon Gemelke, David Mijares, Rusty Neal (the city council liaison), Tony Perry and Arden Weatherford. Jerry Good voted no.
“Any attorney worth his salt would have seen the breach of contract by the DDA,” Perry said, referring to a 2018 lawsuit filed by Weatherford against the DDA, charging breach of contract over his proposed beer garden in Woodland Station. Weatherford won the case at trial and was awarded more than $161,000 as a result.
As a new member of the DDA, Weatherford laid the blame for the loss to Benedetti, who advised the board to fight the lawsuit. On Benedetti’s advice, the board hired David Neville to represent the authority in that case.
In October, Neal, acting in his capacity as the city council’s liaison to the DDA board, brought the new members up to speed by sharing an email sent by Benedetti to the city, where he claims that Weatherford, the plaintiff, lost the case.
After the vote to sever legal ties, Gemelke agreed to speak to Benedetti while Perry agreed to spearhead the search for a new DDA attorney.
In another change, the board approved a motion presented by Perry that no DDA board member is authorized to establish outside meetings with other parties or engage attorney billable time without prior approval by the board.
In a revival of a proposal by Tennessee developer Mike Williams for a multi-use project in Woodland Station, the board reluctantly approved Williams’ request for a 90-day exclusive negotiating agreement.
Neal, however, balked, saying he’d rather see the financials to show that the project is viable. “I want to see very single element of the infrastructure and maintenance costs, forever,” he said.
While Perry expressed concern about signing an agreement without knowing what the project is, he agreed to the 90 days.
Weatherford commented on the back-and-forth nature of the negotiations. “This agreement was drafted over a year ago,” he said. “So, what’s the urgency now for 90 days? Let’s see something in person.”
Al Born, an original member of the DDA, said was willing to give Williams’ proposal a chance. “I’ve been through many presentations over the last 20 years,” he said. “I’m willing to go one more and be patient a little longer.”
Larsen highlighted the fact that Williams and some investors were in Woodland Park the week before to walk the property. Williams, attending the meeting via Zoom, said market analysis and preliminary drawings of the project, which includes entertainment, retail and housing, would probably be anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000.
“Look around you, board, this property has not been developed in 20 years, so the place has a pretty ugly history,” Williams said. “Mr. Born knows — he contacted three real-estate agents who refused to list the property.”
Born didn’t deny the claim.
In other business, the board approved the budget presented by McCracken, board treasurer, that establishes a schedule to continue paying the debt service of $470,506 to Vectra Bank and the city of Woodland Park. For 2022, McCracken estimates the budget for 2022 at $1,447,960.