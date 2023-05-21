With wildfire season approaching, the City of Woodland Park has revised its emergency management protocols.

City Manager Michael Lawson is now able to make local emergency declarations for up to 72 hours, it was decided at the May 18 city council meeting. This authority previously rested with elected council members only.

The High Park Fire revealed some chinks in the armor when tragedy struck on a weekend and getting everyone together proved to be a challenge. The city was asked to convene the council very quickly for an emergency declaration to assist and provide resources to Teller County.

“That was a difficult thing," Lawson said. "It took us, I think, more than 24 hours to get that meeting put together."

Emergency declarations protect Woodland Park financially. For example, if the city responds prior to an emergency declaration, it could very likely be on the hook for much of the bill. But if there’s a declaration, it allows the city to qualify for federal and state funding in many circumstances.

The recent fuel spill exacerbated the situation. While there wasn’t a formal emergency declaration in that case, it added to the urgency.

The ordinance doesn’t remove the council’s authority but rather expands it to the city manager for up to three days. There was some dissension among the ranks.

Councilmember Robert Zuluaga had no interest in sharing a “sacred trust” offered to elected officials by the citizens of Woodland Park with a paid city employee, questioning where it ends.

“I’m very resistant to create an ordinance, which is a law, to delegate our responsibility to a city employee," Zuluaga said. "As excellent as Michael is, it’s still our responsibility. Michael may not always be our city manager."

Councilmember Rusty Neal originally shared some of his peer’s concerns, preferring that emergency declarations belong in the hands of the mayor. However, Mayor Hilary LaBarre, who serves in a volunteer capacity, isn’t the first point of contact in an emergency — Lawson is, as he’s on call around the clock. Neal later changed his mind to support the city manager as the best long-term solution.

Councilmember Catherine Nakai emphasized that Lawson will only hold this authority briefly, and at the end of the day, council still has the final word.

“If we can’t get a quorum together … and we need to declare an emergency so that we don’t get stuck paying the bill, I don’t have a problem giving him leeway and we can decide,” she said.

Separately, Woodland Park resident Don Dezellum and business owner George Jones were appointed as commissioners to fill vacated positions on the Planning Commission for respective terms that expire in January 2024.