The Woodland Park School District’s Board of Education faced a tense crowd at the March 8 meeting. On the heels of announcing a transformation in the city’s three elementary schools to PK-6 grade schools, the board is bracing for yet another change — the redistricting of the neighborhoods that board members represent.

Interim Superintendent Ken Witt stated that each board member is required by law to represent approximately the same number of people. The district has reached a cycle in which a redistricting is needed in conjunction with U.S. census data to balance the population within each district, he explained.

Witt addressed some confusion that surfaced during the public comments portion of the meeting, clarifying that the redistricting involves adjusting the district boundaries, not which schools the city’s students attend.

In his presentation to the board, Witt suggested reviewing precinct population data for the month of March, after which time district officials would redraw a pair of district maps and present them to the board at the April meeting.

While the BOE covers the entire school district, three board members represent the specific districts in question. David Illingworth II represents the Columbine district; Suzanne Patterson represents Summit and Cassie Kimbrell represents Gateway. BOE President David Rusterholtz and director Mick Bates are considered at-large members.

Illingworth emphasized that redrawing the district doesn’t change which school a child goes to but addresses which residents are qualified to run for a seat on the school board.

Witt identified a trio of priorities for these plans, including 1.) having a roughly equal population in each district; 2.) making an effort to keep the map as close as possible to the nature of the current districts; 3.) keeping the current director resident districts intact so that board members don’t become ineligible to run for their seats again.

Meanwhile, during the public comment segment of the meeting, a couple of young students took turns at the mic. Both of them expressed their disappointment with the recent decision to bump the sixth-grade class from the middle school to the city’s three elementary schools starting next semester.

Among them, Woodland Park student Tucker Roddick addressed the fallout, including the call-out-sick protest on March 1. He defended the teachers, saying they stayed home from school that day because they felt they weren’t getting what they deserved.

Roddick also shared how the decision affects him personally, saying he won’t be able to attend school with his brother next year.

“I cannot allow that and I definitely will not forgive you for that,” he said.

Jace Garrison, a fifth grader at Columbine Elementary, was also given an opportunity to speak. He told how he was “having a really nice day on Tuesday” until he got home from school. When he was told that the sixth-grade class was being moved to the elementary schools, it hurt his heart. Garrison had been looking forward to middle school and the opportunities it presents, especially joining the band. He said,

“You never asked how we might feel…I do not want my future to be like this. I want a good education…the best teachers and…sixth grade back in the middle school.”

Before the meeting was adjourned, President Rusterholtz took the time to acknowledge the district’s Del Garrick and Tina Cassens, both of whom are retiring. He described them as “two very important people” and thanked them for their service to this community.