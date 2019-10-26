Gazette Lights Stock Photo

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup near downtown Colorado Springs Saturday evening. 

At about 6:43 p.m. Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a crash at the 200 block of West Cimarron Street.

Police said a Ford F250 was eastbound on the Cimarron Street bridge near Interstate 25, when a female pedestrian who was standing on the median crossed the street in front of it and was struck. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death marks the city's 37th traffic fatality this year. There were 42 traffic-related deaths at this time last year. 

Load comments