A woman was struck and killed by a pickup near downtown Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

At about 6:43 p.m. Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a crash at the 200 block of West Cimarron Street.

Police said a Ford F250 was eastbound on the Cimarron Street bridge near Interstate 25, when a female pedestrian who was standing on the median crossed the street in front of it and was struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death marks the city's 37th traffic fatality this year. There were 42 traffic-related deaths at this time last year.

Motorcyclist killed near downtown Colorado Springs identified A motorcyclist who died Friday night in a crash near downtown Colorado Springs was identified Tuesday by police as Danzig Herrera, 25, of Colo…

+3 Pickup causes multiple crashes in chaotic chase across El Paso County A beat-up pickup left a trail of havoc in its wake Friday afternoon, plowing through at least a dozen cars in three separate crashes as El Pas…