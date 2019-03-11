ORLANDO, Fla. • A woman who stabbed her 11-year-old daughter more than a dozen times Sunday said it was because the girl smiled “different,” causing the mother to think her child was having sex, authorities said.
Rosa Rivera, 28, then drove Aleyda Rivera to Winnie Palmer Hospital, where Rivera was detained by hospital security after wielding a purple-handled pocket knife soaked with blood.
“My baby is gone,” Rivera told first responders, according to her arrest report. Aleyda had 15 stab wounds to her back and a defensive wound to her right arm, authorities said.
“These cases are horrific and tragic,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Monday afternoon. “And then to know that the child was killed by a mother — basically, a mother is the first line of defense to what is sometimes a very cruel world — is very hard on all of us.”
He urged anyone who knows about domestic violence or abuse to report it to authorities.
Authorities determined the incident started at a home on the 5700 block of Citadel Drive, where witnesses said Rivera arrived about 7:30 a.m. and began pounding on the door, accusing a man there of having sex with her daughter, deputies said.
The child denied having sex with anyone, the witnesses told authorities. Mina said detectives do not believe the child was being sexually abused, but they are still investigating.