BOULDER • A woman seen in a video posted on social media making racist comments toward a student has been identified, according to a tweet from the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD).
Based on tips from the community and body camera footage from prior interactions, CUPD said the woman in the video is 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic, and confirmed she's not affiliated with the campus.
The incident occurred Sunday in the Engineering Center on the CU Boulder campus, according to a release from CUPD.