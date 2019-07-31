A grieving family was pleading for the safe return of their stolen dog. A Colorado police department answered their call for help.
The dog was with its 59-year-old owner at a 7-Eleven in Longmont Tuesday when the owner, who had been feeling sick all day, fell and suffered a seizure. According to police, surveillance video shows that as first responders worked to save the man's life, a woman walked over and took the dog.
The man later died at the hospital. The Longmont Police Department shared a message with the public asking for help in locating the animal
At about 3:18 p.m. police provided an update. The pup was found by Deputy Police Chief Satur along Main Street. The dog is expected to be reunited with the family.